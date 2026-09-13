Ali Carter Beats Mark Williams to Win First English Open Title

Ali Carter secured his first English Open snooker title, roaring back from a 5-3 deficit to defeat Mark Williams 9-6 in Brentwood, Essex. The 47-year-old Englishman dominated the evening session, claiming the £100,000 top prize and vaulting nine places to 16th in the world rankings.

Fantasy & Market Impact Momentum Indicator: Capturing his seventh career ranking title and his first since 2024 establishes a clear upward performance trajectory heading into the autumn calendar.

Breaking Down the Brentwood Comeback

The final at Brentwood looked entirely different during the early exchanges. Wales’ Mark Williams controlled the tempo of the match, dictating safety exchanges and punishing minor lapses to carve out a 5-3 advantage by the interval. But the tape of that session tells only half the story. Carter adjusted his risk profile dramatically after the break.

Rather than getting bogged down in tactical attrition against one of the game’s finest safety players, the Essex-born veteran embraced a high-tariff shot selection. Carter swept through the first two frames of the evening session to level the contest at 5-5, and from that moment onward, he never trailed. He summarized his aggressive shift in approach bluntly to TNT Sports, stating, “I thought, ‘I am going for this’. I didn’t care where the balls were today; I wasn’t going to lose this by turning down balls.”

The Heavy Metal Approach and Long-Pot Success

Carter’s tactical gamble hinged entirely on his long-pot success rate. “I kept potting the big shots and knocking all the difficult balls in. I am delighted. This is very, very special,” Carter noted after sealing the final frame without reply.

Photo: bbc.com

Williams, who was also hunting his maiden English Open crown, found himself overwhelmed by the sheer volume of scoring visits Carter generated under pressure. Playing in front of his home supporters in Essex clearly galvanized the 47-year-old, who turned every half-chance into a frame-winning opportunity.

Match Statistics at a Glance

Metric Ali Carter Mark Williams Final Score 9 6 Session Control Dominated Evening (6-1 frames) Controlled Afternoon (5-3 lead) Prize Money £100,000 Runner-up Purse Ranking Impact Up 9 places to No. 16 Maintained Elite Standing

Legacy, Resilience, and the Road Ahead

Beyond the tactical shifts on the baize, this victory represents a profound personal milestone. Carter has famously battled severe health challenges over the years, including Crohn’s disease and two bouts of cancer, receiving his most recent all-clear in 2014 following treatment for a cancerous lung tumour.

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“I have been to hell and back. I know I am not everyone’s cup of tea, but what you see is what you get,” Carter reflected candidly. Capturing a seventh career ranking title at age 47 cements his durability in an increasingly youthful sport. As the tour pivots toward the next major series, Carter heads back into the elite bracket with his competitive fire fully restored.

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