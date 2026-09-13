Roche Partner Medilink Reports Positive Phase III Results for Lung Cancer Drug Tam-Peli

Partner firm Medilink has released positive Phase III trial data for the oncology drug Tam-Peli (tambotatug pelitecan) in patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer. According to an announcement from Roche (SWX: ROG), the treatment reduced the risk of death by 54 percent and the risk of disease progression by 71 percent compared to the standard drug topotecan.

The Bottom Line Phase III Efficacy: Tam-Peli reduced the risk of death by 54 percent and disease progression by 71 percent versus topotecan in the Taishan-302 trial.

Tam-Peli reduced the risk of death by 54 percent and disease progression by 71 percent versus topotecan in the Taishan-302 trial. Survival Gains: Median overall survival reached 13.3 months for Tam-Peli patients, compared to 9.4 months for the control arm.

Median overall survival reached 13.3 months for Tam-Peli patients, compared to 9.4 months for the control arm. Global Strategy: Roche develops and markets Tam-Peli outside of China, Hong Kong, and Macau and plans to initiate global Phase III trials following a “Breakthrough Therapy Designation” in the USA.

Decoding the Taishan-302 Clinical Trial Data

The Phase III study, designated Taishan-302, evaluated 451 patients in China. The trial compared Tam-Peli against topotecan in patients whose small cell lung cancer had recurred after previous chemotherapy. Here is the math: the median overall survival for patients receiving Tam-Peli settled at 13.3 months, outperforming the 9.4-month benchmark set by topotecan.

Furthermore, the response rate showed a wide divergence between the two cohorts. Tam-Peli achieved a response rate of 59,1 percent, compared to just 9,7 percent for the standard drug arm.

Endpoint / Metric Tam-Peli (Tambotatug pelitecan) Topotecan (Standard Control) Patient Cohort Size Taishan-302 Trial (451 Total Patients) Taishan-302 Trial (451 Total Patients) Risk of Death Reduction 54 percent decrease vs. control Baseline reference Disease Progression Risk 71 percent decrease vs. control Baseline reference Median Overall Survival 13.3 months 9.4 months Objective Response Rate 59,1 Prozent 9,7 Prozent

Mechanism of Action and Global Development Pipeline

Tam-Peli functions as an antibody-drug conjugate that attacks the messenger B7-H3, which frequently occurs on cancer cells.

While Medilink is the partner firm, Roche develops and markets Tam-Peli outside of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The drug has “Breakthrough Therapy Designation” in the USA for particularly promising new therapies. Roche has indicated plans to launch global Phase III studies.

Market Positioning and Competitive Dynamics in ADCs

Detailed findings from the Taishan-302 study are scheduled for formal presentation at a lung cancer conference in Seoul, alongside simultaneous publication in the New England Journal of Medicine.