A2O LITE Faces Criticism Over Costumes for 13-Year-Old Members

South Korean girl group A2O LITE, launched by producer Lee Soo-man, has sparked intense public debate following their recent debut. Critics and fans are questioning the appropriateness of stage costumes and promotional imagery featuring the group’s 13-year-old members, as the group simultaneously sets new records on major music charts.

Lee Soo-Man Debuts A2O LITE Amid Age Concerns

A2O LITE, the latest project from Lee Soo-man’s A2O Entertainment, has faced immediate scrutiny since its formation. The female group shares agency ties with their brother group A2O SOUL, while this debut also represents Lee Soo-man’s re-entry into the K-Pop industry following the expiration of his three-year non-compete agreement with HYBE. While the group was highly anticipated due to the reported involvement of Girls’ Generation member Sunny as a training director, public attention quickly shifted to the young ages of the members. According to reports, members OA, Aijing, and Ayune are all born in 2013 and are roughly 13 years old, while the oldest member, Young, was born in 2008 and is approximately 17 years old.

The controversy intensified after promotional materials and performance footage surfaced. Critics have pointed to specific imagery featuring members in what some describe as inappropriate poses and tight-fitting clothing, leading to accusations that the company is sexualizing minors. Further fueling the backlash is a viral video of 13-year-old member OA performing on stage, where viewers noted her outfit appeared shorter than those of her older bandmates.

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Stage Fashion and Audience Reactions

The debate over the group’s stage presence reached a peak following their recent performances of the debut track NEON. Online discourse has split into two distinct camps. Many netizens have expressed discomfort, with some calling the styling creepy or unnecessary for performers of such a young age. Specifically, observers noted that Chinese member Aijing appeared to have visible safety shorts while dancing, prompting questions about the necessity of such short hemlines.

Defenders of the group highlight that OA, in particular, received praise for her professional response when her earpiece fell off during a live set, demonstrating a level of stage presence that transcends her age. Conversely, some supporters argue that the criticism is an overreaction. Proponents of this view maintain that as long as appropriate protective undergarments are worn, the focus should remain on the group’s technical dance abilities rather than their wardrobe.

Photo: JUKSY 街星

Aijing's Mother Apologizes for Family Debt Disputes

Beyond the aesthetic debates, the group faces external pressure regarding the private lives of its members. The parents of member Aijing, who has earned the nickname “Little BoA” due to her visual resemblance to South Korean singer BoA, have been implicated in a financial dispute involving unpaid wages to former employees. Addressing these reports, Aijing’s mother issued a statement, apologizing for the situation and committing to resolving the outstanding issues through ongoing communication with the affected parties. She urged the public to separate the professional responsibilities of adults from the career aspirations of the children involved.

Despite these challenges, the group’s commercial performance has been historic. A2O LITE’s debut single, NEON, reached the top of the Melon Music Top 100 chart in just 29 hours. This achievement marks the fastest a new group has reached the number one spot since the chart’s modification, signaling a strong, albeit contentious, start for the act.