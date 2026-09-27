A9 and A54 Highway Closures and Detours in Nîmes: Night Maintenance Guide

Nighttime Closures Hit Nîmes Motorway Infrastructure as Upgrade Works Begin

Motorists driving through the Gard department face critical nighttime closures at the A9-A54 bifurcation in Nîmes alongside the full shutdown of the Nîmes-Ouest interchange (n°25). VINCI Autoroutes has scheduled these intensive infrastructure updates to overhaul directional signage, gantries, and road markings across a heavily congested southern corridor. The engineering works, designed to boost driver safety and long-term transit comfort, force a series of strategic detours across local and secondary road networks.

Detailed Schedule and Traffic Diversions Across the Gard Network

The scheduled maintenance targets specific overnight windows to minimize broader economic disruption, though regional commuters must plan for substantial delays. During the night of Tuesday, September 29, starting promptly at 22:00 and running no later than 05:00 the following morning, the primary bifurcation allowing vehicles to transition from the A9 heading toward Barcelona onto the A54 is locked down for specialized pavement painting and markings. Simultaneously, the Nîmes-Ouest exit (n°25) faces closures in both directions along the A9 and toward Nîmes on the A54, as reported by Radio VINCI Autoroutes.

These operations replace aging overhead gantries, masts, and directional panels. Motorists traveling past the affected zones during these overnight intervals must rely on clearly marked diversion routes, such exiting at Nîmes-Est (n°24) and utilizing secondary road networks to reconnect via the Garons interchange (n°2) on the A54.

Detours Around Nîmes

For drivers caught in the path of the Nîmes-Ouest (n°25) closures, local authorities and motorway operators have deployed explicit detour protocols. Traffic heading from Orange via the A9 toward Nîmes-Ouest is diverted off the main artery at Nîmes-Est (n°24), routing vehicles past the route d’Avignon and along the boulevard du Président Salvador Allende. Meanwhile, motorists seeking to bypass the closed bifurcation from the A9 toward the A54 toward Arles find themselves guided through alternative regional exchanges to avoid bottlenecking urban centers.

Real-time updates remain accessible via Radio VINCI Autoroutes on 107.7 FM and through their dedicated mobile application. Commercial freight operators and regular commuters alike are urged to monitor these transit channels closely before embarking on late-night journeys through the Gard department.

The Broader Impact on Regional Transit Safety