Quebec Election: The Silence on State Secularism and Bill 21

As Quebec voters head toward the October 5, 2026 ballot, the status of provincial secularism remains a fiercely contested issue. With Supreme Court of Canada judges reviewing legislation regarding state secularism, political leaders face mounting pressure from groups like the Rassemblement pour la laïcité to clarify their stances on the legal framework governing religious neutrality.

The Bottom Line The Legislative Battleground: The upcoming Supreme Court review of legislation protecting provincial secularism has elevated the debate to a central electoral issue.

The upcoming Supreme Court review of legislation protecting provincial secularism has elevated the debate to a central electoral issue. Divergent Party Platforms: Parties are sharply divided over the future of the notwithstanding clause, the integration of secular rules in public services, and the funding of private religious schools.

Parties are sharply divided over the future of the notwithstanding clause, the integration of secular rules in public services, and the funding of private religious schools. Electoral Stakes: With the October 5, 2026 election approaching, advocacy groups are demanding definitive answers from political leaders regarding the preservation and reinforcement of Quebec’s secular policies.

The Legal Stakes and Political Silence

As the judges of the Supreme Court of Canada prepare to issue a significant ruling regarding the legislation known as Law 21, the legislative framework governing secularism in Quebec faces potential disruption. Despite this high-stakes judicial backdrop, the silence from various political party leaders on the matter during the current electoral campaign has drawn sharp criticism from advocacy groups.

The Rassemblement pour la laïcité (RPL), through its board of directors, has expressed astonishment that party leaders have offered few direct declarations regarding how they would respond if the law, or specific provisions within it, were invalidated by the courts. The organization is pressing for comprehensive commitments from all political factions before voters cast their ballots on October 5, 2026.

Diverging Stances Among Quebec Political Parties

While official responses to the RPL’s inquiries remain pending, recent statements and past voting records from the various political formations outline clear divergences in their approaches to state secularism and integration.

Liberal Party leader Charles Milliard announced that he would not renew the parliamentary sovereignty clause—commonly known as the notwithstanding clause—protecting Law 21 when it comes up for renewal in 2029. Such a move would leave the legislation vulnerable to sustained judicial challenges. At the same time, Milliard indicated he would not repeal measures from Bill 9 concerning the prohibition of street prayers.

On the other side of the political spectrum, Québec solidaire has committed to repealing all statutory provisions that impose discrimination based on the display of religious affiliation markers. The party has consistently opposed the suite of legislative measures introduced by the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), including Law 21, Bill 84 on integration, Bill 94 on school secularism, Bill 9 on reinforcing secularism, and the proposed Quebec constitution under Bill 1. Notably, Québec solidaire diverges from other groups by advocating for the complete elimination of public funding for private religious schools.

Meanwhile, the positions of the Conservative Party remain largely undefined, though the party has expressed support for renewing the notwithstanding clause to protect Law 21.

Overview of Quebec Political Positions on Secularism Legislation Political Party Leader / Representative Stance on Notwithstanding Clause Key Policy Positions Parti libéral du Québec Charles Milliard Opposes renewal in 2029 Will not repeal Bill 9 street prayer bans; voted against CAQ secularism bills. Québec solidaire Ruba Ghazal Not applicable / opposed to framework Commits to repealing discriminatory religious sign laws; supports defunding private religious schools. Parti conservateur du Québec Undisclosed / General Supports renewal for Law 21 Limited broader platform details released regarding secularism integration. Coalition Avenir Québec Christine Fréchette Maintains existing protections Introduced initial secularism laws, public service rights, and school guidelines.

The Record of the Coalition Avenir Québec and the Parti Québécois

The absence of vocal positioning from both the Coalition Avenir Québec and the Parti Québécois stands in stark contrast to the previous year, when both formations actively competed with innovative proposals regarding secularism. Voters seeking a distinctly secular governance model find fewer options outside these two traditional nationalist camps.

Impact of Quebec's controversial secularism law in the federal election

The CAQ administration previously established foundational measures, including enshrining state secularism in law, introducing a legal right to secular public services, reinforcing school-based secularism, and tightening accommodation guidelines for religious motives. However, as current leadership dynamics shift with figures like Premier Christine Fréchette distancing themselves from François Legault, the precise trajectory of future commitments remains an open question for the electorate.

The Path to the October 5 Ballot

With the election cycle concluding in the coming days, the demand for transparency regarding legislative protection for secular institutions is intensifying. The outcome of the Supreme Court’s pending deliberations, combined with the legislative intent of whichever party forms the next government, will determine the long-term enforceability of Quebec’s identity and integration policies.