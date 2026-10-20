Abdeslam Ouaddou addresses Deon Hotto absence

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has addressed his squad management strategy, explaining that the flow of the match dictated his tactical changes regarding players like Deon Hotto. The remarks follow the Buccaneers’ crucial 1-0 away victory over Namibian side African Stars in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg.

Tshepang Moremi Goal Gives Orlando Pirates First-Leg Advantage

Orlando Pirates secured a narrow first-leg advantage at the Botswana National Stadium on Saturday, courtesy of a 75th-minute strike by Tshepang Moremi, as reported by ewn.co.za. The goal marked Moremi’s fifth in 10 appearances for the club. Despite the winning result, notable squad management choices drew attention, particularly the absence of experienced Namibian international Deon Hotto from the field.

Ouaddou explained that Deon Hotto’s absence was a byproduct of the specific game situation and the need for rest, noting that match flow dictated his tactical alterations. “So, sometimes Hotto is part of the starting XI. Today he was part of the impact players. Unfortunately, the game didn’t give me the opportunity to bring him. But for sure, we still have one game left. Hopefully, he will be able to bring his experience,” Ouaddou explained.

"HE IS AN AFRICAN LEGEND!" Abdselam Ouaddou On Deon Hotto's Importance!

Fixture / Opponent Competition Date Venue / Result African Stars (1st Leg) CAF Champions League October 2026 Won 1-0 (Away) Kaizer Chiefs Betway Premiership / Soweto Derby October 31, 2026 Upcoming

Technical Failure Disrupts Television Coverage of the Match

Beyond the tactical whiteboard, the fixture drew attention for logistical hurdles surrounding television coverage. The Citizen reported that while initial arrangements existed for local broadcasters to air the match, the feed from Botswana failed after approximately five minutes, leaving supporters unable to view the encounter live.

The Soweto Giants played through sweltering conditions in Gaborone and a physically demanding encounter against the Samba Boys. Orlandopiratesfc.com detailed how the visitors generated early chances through Simphiwe Masilela and Gamphani Lungu before Moremi broke the deadlock in the second half. Sipho Chaine and the backline preserved the clean sheet, continuing a strong defensive trend for the Betway Premiership champions under Ouaddou’s leadership.

Photo: Orlando Pirates FC

Upcoming Tests on the Horizon

The Buccaneers hold a 1-0 aggregate lead heading into the decisive second leg of their CAF Champions League qualifier against African Stars, scheduled for Friday, October 23, 2026, as noted by The South African. Following that continental assignment, Orlando Pirates face a high-stakes Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

𝗢𝘂𝗮𝗱𝗱𝗼𝘂 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗶𝗱 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘀Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has explained why Deon Hotto did not play against his former club, African Stars, in the CAF Champions League… pic.twitter.com/Rmzs7awNJw — https://x.com/FARPostZA/status/2111501622194983298