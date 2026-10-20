Richard Riehle, Prolific Character Actor and ‘Office Space’ Star, Dies at 78

Richard Riehle, the prolific character actor whose anxious portrayal of product manager Tom Smykowski in the 1999 cult comedy Office Space cemented his status as a master of memorable supporting roles, died on Thursday, October 15, 2026, in Los Angeles at the age of 78.

Richard Riehle Dies at Age 78

Richard Riehle passed away at age 78 from natural causes in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his representatives from Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment Inc.

He amassed more than 400 screen credits, working extensively in television, theater, feature films, and voice acting.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Latham, whom he married in 1970, and their four children.

A Career Spanning 400 Projects

Born Richard Mathias Riehle on May 12, 1948, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, the actor graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1970 with a degree in speech and drama before earning a Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Minnesota. His early screen career commenced with an uncredited role in the 1975 John Wayne and Katharine Hepburn Western Rooster Cogburn, before he transitioned into a robust career on both stage and screen.

Over a span of nearly fifty years, Riehle built a resume comprising more than 400 projects. His theatrical work included a Broadway debut in the 1986 production of Execution of Justice, alongside subsequent appearances in The Iceman Cometh and The Man Who Had All the Luck. On television, his presence was ubiquitous, featuring in multi-episode stints or single appearances across classic and modern series including Star Trek: The Next Generation, Quantum Leap, Murder, She Wrote, The West Wing, ER, Modern Family, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He also portrayed Walt Finnerty for five seasons on the sitcom Grounded for Life between 2001 and 2005.

Riehle Gains Fame as Tom Smykowski in Office Space

While Riehle’s filmography touched nearly every genre—including playing the guard who lets Harrison Ford escape in 1993’s The Fugitive, a mechanic named Bill Cozbi in 2011’s Bridesmaids, and the proprietor of a local diner in Pee-wee’s Big Holiday—his most indelible cinematic impression arrived in Mike Judge’s corporate satire Office Space.

As Tom Smykowski, Riehle played the frantic Initech product manager utterly terrified of corporate layoffs and efficiency consultants. His defensive declaration regarding his job responsibilities—explaining that he deals directly with customers so the engineers do not have to—remains one of the most quotable exchanges in modern comedy. The physical execution of the role required genuine endurance; as Riehle recounted to Notre Dame Magazine, production lacked a dedicated effects person for Tom’s post-accident body cast scene, leading them to hire a real EMT who encased him in plaster for eight hours.

Photo: Los Angeles Times

Project Role / Character Year Rooster Cogburn Uncredited Film Role 1975 The Fugitive Guard 1993 Office Space Tom Smykowski 1999 Grounded for Life Walt Finnerty 2001–2005 Bridesmaids Bill Cozbi 2011

Tributes From Co-Stars and Industry Colleagues

Following the confirmation of his passing by his representatives from Artists & Representatives and Wright Entertainment Inc., figures from across the entertainment industry shared remembrances highlighting his humility and work ethic. Donal Logue, who starred alongside Riehle in Grounded for Life, posted a tribute on Instagram recalling how Riehle made him break character during a network audition, while also remembering the actor’s preference for the Los Angeles establishment House of Pies. “A consummate professional, he was an actor’s actor, humble, kind, and incredible at his craft,” Logue wrote.

Fans across social media platforms similarly commemorated his legacy by revisiting the fictional “Jump to Conclusions” mat invented by Tom Smykowski after receiving a sizable settlement following a hit-and-run accident in Office Space. Despite the character’s professional anxieties and eccentric business pitches, Riehle’s performance ensured the character remained a beloved fixture of late-90s cinema.

'Office Space' star Richard Riehle dies at 78