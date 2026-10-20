Mohammed Menfi Meets New EU Ambassador to Discuss Libya’s Political Crisis

Diplomatic Credentials Presented in Tripoli

Libyan Presidential Council President Mohammed Menfi met with the newly appointed European Union Ambassador to Libya, Alexis Konstantopoulos, in Tripoli on Sunday, to discuss political developments, institutional reform, and bilateral cooperation.

The diplomatic encounter, detailed in a report by the African Press Agency (APAnews), took place as the European diplomat formally presented his letters of credence to assume his role as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the EU. The talks centered on strengthening relations between Tripoli and Brussels across multiple sectors of mutual interest.

Targeting the Institutional Impasse

A central focus of the discussions was advancing the Libyan political process toward a comprehensive and durable settlement. Both officials stressed the necessity of broadening political participation and incorporating various components of Libyan society into ongoing initiatives designed to break the country’s persistent institutional impasse.

Prioritizing National Ownership

Menfi and Konstantopoulos emphasized that the political transition must be owned nationally. They highlighted that respecting the will of the Libyan people and fostering a domestically driven approach remain essential prerequisites for consolidating state stability and unifying fractured state institutions.

Unresolved Deadlines in the Transition

Libya continues to grapple with deep political and institutional divisions that complicate the establishment of a unified governance framework. While the dialogue between the Presidential Council and European representatives aims to support a negotiated exit from the current crisis, the reported discussions did not outline new deadlines or specific enforcement mechanisms for a settlement.

Deepening the partnership between Tripoli and Brussels remains tied to future political stabilization, the reunification of key institutions, and the capacity of Libyan stakeholders to advance an inclusive transitional roadmap.