On October 20, 2026, U.S. Donald Trump criticized Ukraine’s leadership and the financial toll of American involvement while Washington delayed missile interceptor transfers. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy maintained his readiness for negotiations as diplomatic envoys moved between Oslo and Moscow to address the ongoing conflict.

Relations between Washington and Kyiv faced severe strain as the American administration delayed approval for transferring Patriot interceptor missiles. The administration did not approve the transfer of some missiles that partner states intended to provide to Ukraine.

ZELENSKYY FURIOUS WITH TRUMP! Ukraine Raises Pressure On United States Amid Diplomatic Delay

Donald Trump Criticizes Ukraine Assistance and Accuses Kyiv of Raising Fuel Costs

Speaking from the Oval Office, President Trump argued that the United States received no tangible benefit from its extensive financial commitment to the conflict. President Trump stated that American assistance yielded negative economic consequences rather than diplomatic return, arguing that the administration should have structured support differently by routing funds through the European Union so that European capitals would pay for the defense supplies.

Donald Trump stated according to Rzeczpospolita that We got nothing in return, except for high diesel prices. We gave a lot to Ukraine. We got absolutely nothing in return except suffering, death, and huge financial losses.

Photo: Goniec

The U.S. leader also blamed former President Joe Biden for routing aid directly rather than requiring the European Union to shoulder the financial burden, asserting that the previous administration made a critical mistake in handling the assistance.

Political Pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Push for Peace Talks

Beyond financial grievances, President Trump questioned the Ukrainian president’s role in negotiations and suggested that someone else should represent Ukraine. Trump criticized Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries, arguing that such operations interfere with diplomatic efforts.

Trump's Ukraine rebuke after backlash over his Russia moves: "They've given nothing to us"

President Trump evaluated the broader strategic realities on the ground, pointing out the vast asymmetry between the two warring nations and emphasizing that the United States has spent a fortune on the conflict while Europe has done the same.

Donald Trump told Rzeczpospolita that “Russia wants to see this matter through to the end. You know, Russia is a big machine. It just keeps moving forward. It has occupied a very large area. Let’s face it: Ukraine has lost a lot of people. Russia has also lost a lot of people. However, Russia is a huge country. Ukraine is not.”

Photo: Wiadomości Onet

Diplomatic Maneuvers and the Status of Energy Ceasefire Proposals

Despite public friction, President Zelenskyy affirmed readiness to negotiate, stating after a meeting with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff that he supports a trilateral peace summit involving the United States and Russia. Envoy Witkoff scheduled subsequent talks in Moscow following his discussions with Norwegian and Finnish leaders, where Zełenski had previously held talks. Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounds the implementation of an energy ceasefire proposed by Washington. Although Trump announced an immediate energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine on Truth Social, the Kremlin reacted to the alleged truce with surprise.