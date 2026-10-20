Czarnek Alleges Secret Eurozone Push

The Polish government has pushed back firmly against political opposition claims that the country is actively preparing to adopt the single European currency, insisting that the national currency remains safely protected under the current administration. Polish authorities addressed the issue following sharp criticism from opposition figures in Parliament.

Law and Justice (PiS) deputy leader Przemysław Czarnek accused the ruling coalition during a morning press conference of steering public policy toward forcing the country into the eurozone. Czarnek argued that the current administration’s trajectory aims to convince the public that the nation cannot survive without abandoning the Polish złoty, framing it as a deliberate push by Donald Tusk and Finance Minister Andrzej Domański.

Szłapka Rejects Membership Rumors

Responding to the opposition’s assertions during a post-cabinet press briefing, government spokesperson Adam Szłapka dismissed the allegations outright. Szłapka stated that Czarnek’s claims were completely false, emphasizing that no official discussions or executive decisions regarding eurozone membership are taking place within the cabinet.

“There are no talks on this topic. There is no such decision. Poland’s currency is the Polish złoty, and that will certainly not change as long as this government rules,” Szłapka said.

No-Confidence Motion Looms in Parliament

The exchange comes as lawmakers prepare to debate a motion of no confidence against Finance Minister and Economy Minister Andrzej Domański during a parliamentary session. The political clash highlights ongoing tensions over economic policy and the future direction of Poland’s financial sovereignty within the European Union.

Strong Macroeconomic Metrics Cited

Defending Domański against the opposition’s parliamentary challenge, the government spokesperson pointed directly to recent macroeconomic indicators. Szłapka argued that the opposition’s attacks stem from frustration over the minister’s strong performance and favorable financial metrics.

“Just look at the data from the Polish economy,” Szłapka said, pointing to sustained economic growth, controlled inflation, record levels of investment, and stock market indices reaching peak levels. He maintained that Domański has proven to be an effective finance minister, making him a prime target for political rivals.

Parliament is scheduled to address the no-confidence motion during the evening sitting, where lawmakers will debate the opposition’s formal challenges alongside the government’s economic defense.