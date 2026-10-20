Panini Launches LALIGA TOTAL 2022-23 Sticker Collection

The LALIGA TOTAL 2022-23 collection by PANINI features 485 total stickers detailing players from every club, including 21 footballers per team alongside special metallic series like HÉROES and NEW ERA. The release introduces up to 10 premium stickers per pack for collectors.

Collector Valuation Centers on Base and Metallic Stickers

Collector valuation for the 2022-23 Panini LALIGA TOTAL set centers around the 485-sticker base completion and metallic special series subsets.

Club representation spans the near-complete primary squads active across the season, encompassing winter transfer window arrivals alongside opening-day rosters.

Inside the 485-Card LALIGA TOTAL Inventory

Panini structured the LALIGA TOTAL collection to capture the complete roster of Spanish football's top flight. PANINI reported that the extensive set reaches 485 total stickers, building out comprehensive rosters that feature up to 21 footballers for every single club. This scale guarantees that supporters find the practical entirety of each team’s most frequently utilized players from the campaign.

The checklist bridges two distinct phases of roster building. It incorporates the primary protagonists who kicked off the season alongside key reinforcements who landed during the winter transfer window. Featured names span established superstars and key squad contributors across the division, including Ousmane Dembélé, Karim Benzema, Antoine Griezmann, Alejandro "Papu" Gómez, Sergio Canales, and Isi Palazón.

Special Series and Premium Packs Offer High Rarity Items

Beyond standard squad completions, the collection introduces distinct chase elements designed for collectors targeting high-rarity items. Two dedicated special series—HÉROES and NEW ERA—highlight the campaign’s standout performers through metallic finish stickers.

Complementing the base and insert sets, individual packs of LA LIGA TOTAL 2022-23 offer a high-tier chase mechanism. Collectors can pull up to 10 premium stickers per pack. While these premium additions are not strictly mandatory for completing the baseline 485-sticker album, they function as high-value collector’s items within the hobby space.

Collection Feature Specification Total Base Stickers 485 Players per Club Up to 21 Special Metallic Series HEROES and NEW ERA Premium Pack Contents Up to 10 premium stickers

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