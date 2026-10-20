Arteta and Raya dismiss criticism of Arsenal’s playing style

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dismissed criticism of his side’s playing style as originating from a very small minority of observers, despite mounting questions over their ability to break down deep-lying defences following a narrow win over Nottingham Forest ahead of their Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich.

Overcoming the Low Block

The Gunners have secured 10 victories out of 11 matches across all competitions this season, yet their offensive output has sparked intense debate among analysts and supporters. Struggling to generate fluent attacks against opponents deploying a deep defensive shape, Arsenal required an 80th-minute strike from substitute Noni Madueke on Sunday to overcome Nottingham Forest.

That sequence marked just their 11th goal across seven Premier League fixtures. Last season’s title-challenging formula relied heavily on defensive solidity and dead-ball efficiency, registering the fewest goals conceded alongside a division-high tally of set-piece conversions. However, Arteta’s side has yet to find the back of the net from a dead-ball situation in any competition during the current campaign.

Addressing the tactical discourse surrounding his squad, Arteta defended the team’s overall performances.

I don’t have that impression because I heard that the style was incredible. We have scored so many goals, we have more possession, more shots, different players participating, no goals on set-pieces. So the story is completely different to last year.

Arteta stated.

The Spanish coach added that critics represent an isolated segment of the fanbase and media.

“I think we are talking about a very small minority criticising the team. I think the other ones, they know. I think they have enjoyed a lot the way we have played and dominated games this year. And I think we have proven that,” he noted.

Arteta Says Low Blocks Require Distinct Tactical Approach

Arteta acknowledged that breaking down deep defensive lines requires a distinct tactical approach compared to facing a high press.

“The low block demands a different kind of game to the high block. A team that is constantly putting the ball in the last line. It’s different,” Arteta explained ahead of Wednesday’s European clash against Bayern Munich. “I think it requires something different to the team. Still, I think on Sunday, we could have done things better. And that’s in our hands. And we need to recognise that openly as well.”

Goalkeeper David Raya echoed his manager’s sentiments, asserting that the squad remains unfazed by external commentary regarding their tactical evolution.

People have their own opinions. We have our own opinion. At the end of the day, we have lost one game in 11 this season and if you call that boring or irritating, I don’t know what to say.

Raya remarked.

“We enjoy playing football. We enjoy going out there every single day to win football matches, and that’s the most important thing.”