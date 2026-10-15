Arsenal Target January Move for Bayern Munich Defender Kim Min-jae

Arsenal have placed Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae on their January transfer shortlist, with German transfer insider Christian Falk confirming he is “officially” on the club’s radar. The Premier League champions are reassessing their defensive options following injuries to Piero Hincapie and William Saliba, while Bayern are reportedly open to a mid-season sale if they secure a replacement.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defensive Depth & Clean Sheets: Arsenal’s ongoing backline injury crisis makes defensive additions vital for maintaining clean sheet odds in domestic and European fixtures.

Arsenal’s ongoing backline injury crisis makes defensive additions vital for maintaining clean sheet odds in domestic and European fixtures. Transfer Valuation: Bayern Munich are reportedly targeting a fee of around £30 million for the 29-year-old South Korea international next summer, which could dictate winter negotiations.

Bayern Munich are reportedly targeting a fee of around £30 million for the 29-year-old South Korea international next summer, which could dictate winter negotiations. Rotation Risks: Kim currently sits behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah in Munich, making a potential Premier League switch a significant boost to his weekly starting prospects.

The Anatomy of Arsenal’s Defensive Crisis

Mikel Arteta’s defensive unit faces an acute testing period following setbacks to key personnel. William Saliba has been sidelined since the start of the season and remains restricted to individual training, while Piero Hincapie recently suffered an ankle injury that leaves him facing an extended spell on the sidelines. Alongside Ezri Konsa and Gabriel, Arsenal’s senior centre-back pool has shrunk considerably just as the winter fixture congestion approaches.

🚨 #Arsenal have made clear to representatives of Bayern Munich ⭐ Kim Min-jae 🇰🇷 that the Gunners are interested in bringing the defender to The Emirates in January 🗞️ [ @BILD ]The 29 year old South Korean has been at Bayern for 3 years since he was bought from Napoli for… pic.twitter.com/Nb7wA2sIQl — https://x.com/Arsenalnewschan/status/2110659985545818498

According to TEAMtalk, these mounting fitness issues prompted the club’s recruitment team to take a direct look at Kim Min-jae. The search for reinforcements has brought familiar scouting networks into play. Head scout Maurizio Micheli previously played a decisive role in identifying Kim during his time at Napoli, acquiring the South Korean from Fenerbahce for €19 million in 2022 before his subsequent €50 million move to Bayern Munich.

Evaluating Kim’s Bayern Status and Market Standing

Kim remains under contract with Bayern Munich until 2028, but his standing in Bavaria has shifted. The 29-year-old currently sits third in the central defensive pecking order behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah. Having logged 489 minutes across six competitive appearances for Bayern this season, his long-term future in Germany has sparked regular speculation.

Photo: Goal.com

German transfer insider Christian Falk confirmed the developments on his website, stating: “It is TRUE: Min-jae Kim is officially on Arsenal’s list. I’ve had this news confirmed. It’s partly because of the injury to Piero Hincapie. Also, the scouting chief, Maurizio Micheli, is the same one who discovered the South Korean during his time at Napoli. Now, he works for Arsenal, which is why he has the centre-back on his radar.”

Player Current Club Contract Expiry Reported Valuation / Fee Kim Min-jae Bayern Munich 2028 £30m (Summer target) Piero Hincapie Arsenal – Sidelined (Ankle injury) William Saliba Arsenal – Sidelined (Individual training)

Premier League Rivals and European Suitors Queue Up

Arsenal are far from the only suitors monitoring the defender’s availability. TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported that Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa have also registered interest in the South Korea international. Furthermore, Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are keeping tabs on his situation as Bayern weigh up potential mid-season departures.

While Bayern are open to letting Kim leave in January provided they secure a replacement centre-back, transfer insiders suggest a summer move remains the more realistic window for a permanent exit. With Bayern Munich hosting Arsenal on October 21 for the third matchday of the Champions League league phase, attention on the defender’s future and tactical suitability will only intensify.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.