Arsenal Set £64m Asking Price for Viktor Gyokeres Amid Julian Alvarez Pursuit

Premier League champions Arsenal have slapped a £64m asking price on forward Viktor Gyokeres, who is expected to leave Emirates Stadium if Julian Alvarez arrives from Atletico Madrid, according to reports from TEAMtalk. Gyokeres, who joined from Sporting CP, currently sits behind Kai Havertz in Mikel Arteta’s tactical pecking order.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Gyokeres Fantasy Value: A potential January or permanent exit to Serie A or the Bundesliga severely limits his short-term Premier League upside for fantasy managers.

A potential January or permanent exit to Serie A or the Bundesliga severely limits his short-term Premier League upside for fantasy managers. Alvarez Squad Integration: Should Alvarez complete a move to north London, his attacking target share and xG involvement would immediately skyrocket, making him an elite primary option.

Should Alvarez complete a move to north London, his attacking target share and xG involvement would immediately skyrocket, making him an elite primary option. Transfer Valuation Swing: Atletico Madrid’s softening stance—dropping Alvarez’s price tag toward €120m amid poor form—creates massive leverage for Arsenal’s front office.

The Anatomy of the £64m Valuation

Arsenal are prepared to cash in on Gyokeres at precisely the £64m mark, a figure that essentially covers the initial investment and add-ons paid to Sporting CP. As detailed by TEAMtalk, the 28-year-old Swede has seen his minutes limited, failing to start a single one of the Gunners’ opening six Premier League fixtures. While he scored 21 goals in all competitions during his debut campaign helping lift the Premier League trophy, his current production has dipped from the prolific numbers he posted in Portugal. Intermediaries are already exploring possible destinations in Serie A and the Bundesliga, though financial constraints in Italy mean Arsenal may need to adopt a flexible approach.

🚨🗣 Ian Wright on Viktor Gyokeres performance against Ipswich town:"This is why Arsenal needs to convince Julian Alvarez to join Arsenal, Gyokeres hasn't just been terrible in this match but, his previous matches have been bad as well and we need a clinical striker like… pic.twitter.com/lW2wkm2nU1 — https://x.com/FullTimeX_/status/2099968179804225690

Photo: Shoot

The situation is further complicated by growing dissatisfaction from the player regarding his lack of starts. According to Shoot, Gyokeres remains under contract but faces the prospect of dropping to third choice for the central forward role if sporting director plans materialize. Meanwhile, the squad prepares for upcoming continental action, balancing domestic adjustments with European group-stage fixtures.

The Julian Alvarez Factor and Changing Representation

The catalyst for Gyokeres’ potential departure is Arsenal’s sustained pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. TEAMtalk reported that Arsenal pushed hard for the Argentine over the summer, but the player’s preference for Barcelona stalled negotiations before Mikel Arteta’s late phone call also failed to alter the landscape. Alvarez has since endured a difficult start to the season in Madrid, remaining scoreless and cutting a dejected figure on the pitch.

Photo: Barca Blaugranes

Adding fuel to the transfer speculation, Barca Blaugranes reported that Alvarez has split from his long-time agent Fernando Hidalgo and enlisted Javier Pastore. This agency shift has reignited rumors regarding a potential departure. While Barcelona sporting director Deco suggested the Catalan club’s interest has waned—especially given Raphinha’s strong performances as a center-forward and the presence of backup options—Spanish outlet SPORT noted that Alvarez’s valuation has dropped from the €150m ballpark down to approximately €120m. Crucially, recent reports indicate the forward is warming to the idea of an Arsenal switch as early as January.

Player Current Club Reported Valuation / Price Tag Current Status Viktor Gyokeres Arsenal £64,000,000 Available for transfer; exploring Serie A / Bundesliga interest Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid €120,000,000 Warming to Arsenal move; new representation under Javier Pastore

Tactical Redundancy and Squad Architecture

From a tactical standpoint, Mikel Arteta’s reliance on Kai Havertz as the primary option in a structured low-block breaking system has left Gyokeres on the outside looking in. Gyokeres thrives on vertical transitional play and high-volume shot generation, traits that require specific tactical adjustments. Bringing in Alvarez would introduce a more fluid, pressing-intensive profile capable of operating in tight half-spaces, aligning closer to Arteta’s positional play demands.

The Real Reason Why Viktor Gyokeres Is STRUGGLING At Arsenal

As intermediaries test the waters across European markets, the window for a permanent resolution draws nearer. Whether German giants—barring Bayern Munich who retain Harry Kane—or Italian sides can meet Arsenal’s financial terms will dictate the speed of this impending roster churn.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.