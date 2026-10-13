Dolly Parton’s Nephew Denies Threatening Estate Over Payment Dispute

Bryan Seaver, the nephew of late country music icon Dolly Parton, filed a court response denying accusations that he threatened violence and attempted to sabotage his aunt’s legacy, according to legal documents filed in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Bottom Line

Bryan Seaver submitted an affidavit on Tuesday denying allegations that he threatened violence or sought to damage Dolly Parton’s professional legacy.

The dispute stemmed from approximately $251,000 in unpaid security services owed to Seaver’s company by the operator of Parton’s downtown Nashville hotel and museum.

Seaver’s company has since received the payment in full and has been replaced as the security provider for She’s Alive, the entity managing Parton’s business interests.

Affidavit Details Business Dispute Over Unpaid Security Fees

The legal filing comes in response to a temporary restraining order requested by She’s Alive, the organization managing Parton’s professional properties. The company previously alleged that Seaver sent threatening messages and referred to himself as an international arms dealer. In his affidavit filed in Nashville Chancery Court, Seaver maintained that the messages were taken entirely out of context from a private business dispute.

Photo: Yahoo

According to Seaver, the conflict arose because his security firm, Squadron Augmented Protection Services (SAPS), had not received payment for services rendered to the hotel and museum operated by Herschend Family Entertainment. Seaver stated that SAPS was owed roughly $251,000, with invoices remaining unpaid since approximately one to two weeks before Parton died on August 25, 2026. All prior invoices had been directed to Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager who runs She’s Alive.

Lawyers for the estate filed their response Monday and obtained by Rolling Stone, writing, Seaver attempted to evade service of process, and this court should not reward that behavior, after attempting to serve Seaver on three occasions without success.

Messaging Context and the International Arms Dealer Explanation

Addressing the contentious messages sent to Nozell during the financial dispute, Seaver stated they were part of private conversations between acquaintances rather than threats directed at company employees or third parties. He claimed his remarks regarding starting a podcast to criticize brand partnerships were born out of frustration over delayed payments rather than an intent to cause actual harm.

Photo: 1063thegroove

Nozell accused Seaver of interfering with business relationships through threats, intimidation, and coercion.

Regarding references to being an international arms dealer, Seaver clarified in the filing that he is an international arms dealer and mercenary. Screenshots included in the court documents show Nozell purportedly replying to one message by telling Seaver to promote that background, referencing media inquiries received following Parton’s death.

Photo: Rolling Stone

Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles previously issued a temporary restraining order requiring Seaver to remain 1,000 feet away from estate employees and business partners. Lawyers for the estate filed photos of yellow caution tape and barbed wire at Seaver’s front door, alleging an attempt to evade legal service. Seaver countered in his affidavit that his teenage son installed the protective barriers to fend off relentless media presence at the family home, not to dodge process servers. Seaver stated in his affidavit regarding the media presence, The media is constantly at my home, and explained that the barbed wire and tape were put in the home by his son to protect the family from unwanted approaches.

Resolution of Payment and Broad Restraining Order Concerns

The legal filings also highlighted complications regarding the scope of the restraining order. Seaver argued that prohibiting contact with anyone who “has or may have” a business relationship with She’s Alive was overly broad, noting it could inadvertently restrict normal interactions with close family members.

Dolly Parton’s nephew accused of threatening her estate

Dispute Element Estate / Management Claims Seaver’s Affidavit Response Alleged Threats Described as a campaign of intimidation and coercion to extract money Framed as private frustrated text exchanges regarding unpaid bills Barricade at Home Caution tape and barbed wire used to dodge process service Installed by his teenage son to deter media trespassing Financial Status Accused of attempting to force payouts through aggressive messaging Owed $251,000 for security services rendered prior to Parton’s death

Amid the ongoing legal maneuvering, Seaver confirmed that his security firm has now received the full payment exceeding $250,000 and has been replaced as the security provider for She’s Alive. Police records indicate a history of security calls to Parton’s Brentwood residence, including a July 13 incident report.