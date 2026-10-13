Universal MFG Unlocker Brings Frame Generation to RTX 30 and AMD

Universal MFG Unlocker 1.5.0 brings Multi Frame Generation up to 6x for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 and 40 series GPUs, while introducing Intel XeSS Multi Frame Generation support for NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel hardware.

The Bottom Line

Developer dashdogy updated the tool formerly known as RTX40MFG-Unlock to support DLSS Frame Generation 310.9.16 and NVIDIA’s lightweight Preset C on RTX 40 and RTX 30 cards.

The software now runs XeSS Multi Frame Generation from 2x to 6x across multiple GPU brands via OptiScaler 10 integration.

New updates resolve specific crash bugs in Gears of War: E-Day and restore mouse functionality in Dying Light: The Beast.

Expanding Multi Frame Generation to Older Architecture

Software locks restricting frame generation to the newest hardware generations continue to loosen as developers modify runtime dependencies. Developer dashdogy released version 1.5.0 of Universal MFG Unlocker, previously distributed under the name RTX40MFG-Unlock. This update introduces support for DLSS Frame Generation version 310.9.16 alongside NVIDIA’s new Preset C profile on GeForce RTX 40 and RTX 30 series graphics cards.

The Preset C configuration relies on a lighter, faster artificial intelligence model designed to prioritize performance over strict pixel-perfect fidelity. According to the update notes, this profile can yield up to 35 percent higher frames per second, though users must accept minor compromises in visual quality. Players can choose Preset C directly through the tool’s custom menu or via NVIDIA App’s DLSS override settings. When games and hardware configurations permit, multi-frame generation scaling between 3x and 6x becomes accessible.

Stabilizing Ampere and Integrating OptiScaler

Compatibility with older RTX 30 series hardware, built on the Ampere architecture, reaches a more stable milestone in this iteration. Version 1.5.0 refines frame pacing specifically for high multi-factor settings, functioning alongside the newest DLSS Frame Generation runtimes signed directly by NVIDIA. However, validation for runtime 310.9.16 on Ampere relied primarily on offline testing rather than large-scale, in-game trials. Consequently, actual performance consistency may vary significantly from title to title.

Beyond NVIDIA-specific optimizations, the integration of OptiScaler 10 broadens the scope of the software. Universal MFG Unlocker now operates as a plugin capable of enabling XeSS Multi Frame Generation ranging from 2x to 6x across a diverse mix of NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel graphics processors. This implementation leverages Intel’s multi-frame generation model through the existing Frame Generation framework within OptiScaler, though hardware manufacturers do not officially endorse or support the workaround.

Technical Integration and Game Compatibility Fixes

Feature / Update Supported Hardware Key Technical Detail DLSS Preset C GeForce RTX 30 & 40 Series Lighter AI model delivering up to 35% higher frame rates with minor visual trade-offs. XeSS Multi Frame Generation NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel GPUs Operates via OptiScaler 10 plugin integration for 2x to 6x scaling. Bug Fixes Select PC Titles Restores mouse inputs in Dying Light: The Beast and fixes launch crashes in Gears of War: E-Day.

The 1.5.0 release also incorporates compatibility adjustments for the updated Streamline runtime framework. Alongside these runtime updates, the release fixes Special K integration issues, restores proper mouse operation within Dying Light: The Beast, and resolves a critical launch crash affecting Gears of War: E-Day.

The project remains strictly experimental, with functional success varying according to specific titles, GPU models, and underlying software pipelines. While the modification demonstrates that generational feature barriers are often tied to software runtimes and commercial segmentation choices rather than hard hardware limits, metrics involving display cadence, motion latency, and rendering artifacts require individual evaluation.