University of Warwick authors argue grey hair Trend fails to challenge beauty ideal

The hair colour dominating 2026 is not blond, brunette, ginger spice, or cherry cola, but grey or silver, according to a piece coauthored by Heather Widdows and Jessica Sutherland from the University of Warwick.

The Bottom Line

Good Housekeeping declared grey hair the biggest beauty statement of the year, highlighting ten prominent public figures.

Publications including Women & Home, Harper’s Bazaar, and Elle have published guides and lists celebrating long grey hair and silver colouring techniques like Arctic Blonde for autumn.

Authors Widdows and Sutherland argue that embracing grey hair saves time and money, but ultimately fails to challenge the global beauty ideal centered on youth, firmness, and thinness.

Celebrity Endorsements Drive the Silver Hair Wave Across Media Outlets

Last week, Good Housekeeping declared that grey hair is the biggest beauty statement of the year. The magazine featured pictures of ten celebrities who have embraced the grey: Glenn Close, Salma Hayek, Pru Leith, Andie MacDowell, Melinda Messenger, Helen Mirren, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sharon Stone, and Kristen Scott Thomas. Public enthusiasm has also gushed across media and social platforms over Olivia Coleman’s transformation from her trademark short dark curls to long, flowing grey curls. Grey is appearing in various forms, from a few strands as highlights blended and woven with blonde or brown to create a natural ombre, to a luminous single colour.

Other publications have echoed this enthusiasm. Women & Home declared that going grey is the most stylish thing to do in 2026, listing celebrities like Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowell. Harper’s Bazaar published an article this month on nine ways to style long grey hair for autumn, featuring Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, and Sarah Jessica Parker. Meanwhile, Elle featured a how-to piece introducing Arctic Blonde as a grey blending colour technique for embracing silver, accompanied by pictures of Jerry Hall’s long locks fresh from Celebrity Traitors.

Publication Featured Trend / Angle Key Figures Cited Good Housekeeping Biggest beauty statement of the year Glenn Close, Salma Hayek, Helen Mirren, Sarah Jessica Parker, and others Women & Home Most stylish thing to do in 2026 Helen Mirren, Andie MacDowell Harper’s Bazaar Nine ways to style long grey hair for autumn Andie MacDowell, Helen Mirren, Sarah Jessica Parker Elle Arctic Blonde grey blending technique Jerry Hall

Why Hair Colour Changes Do Not Threaten the Global Beauty Ideal

The cultural shift brings practical benefits, freeing women from spending between £50 and £100 every six weeks on hair dye. Widdows and Sutherland note that it is great that grey hair and long grey hair, including curls, are no longer taboo. However, they emphasize that changing hair colour is only hair, and it does not challenge the global beauty ideal.

The global beauty ideal focuses on the body and the face rather than hair colour. As noted in the 2018 book Perfect Me, diversity in hair colour, eye colour, or skin colour does nothing to challenge the beauty ideal. The core features of that ideal remain thinness, firmness, smoothness, and youth. Since the pandemic, demands for firmness and smoothness of the face and body have increased. All hair types and colours were acceptable within the beauty ideal in 2018, and they remain so today. Earlier coverage reflects this continuum, with Vogue running an article in 2016 on grey hair being sexy, and another in 2018 on an editor embracing the rebelliousness of silver hair.

The Illusion of Rebelliousness in Conforming Silver Styles

While some might argue that going grey is inherently different from other hair colours because it is old hair and actively embraces ageing, Widdows and Sutherland argue otherwise. Challenging one feature of the beauty ideal does not challenge the ideal itself, but rather reinforces it. Similar dynamics appear in body-positive campaigns that challenge thinness while otherwise promoting firm, smooth, and glamorous bodies, or campaigns that encourage body hair on thin, firm, and young bodies.

The grey hair currently being sold to consumers is presented on otherwise conforming and beautiful people. Because the permitted versions of grey are embodied by glamorous, beautifully made-up, and thin figures like Andie MacDowell and Helen Mirren, the underlying beauty ideal remains completely dominant. If women feel less pressure to spend time and money on dyeing their hair, that is a positive development, and those who prefer to keep their hair blonde, red, blue, or any other colour should continue to do so. Ultimately, Widdows and Sutherland argue that society should stop focusing on body practices and instead address the increasingly dominant global ideal that demands more invasive procedures for people to feel normal.