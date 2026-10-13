EU Data Regulator Demands Clear Recording Warnings for Smart Glasses

More than 400 European stores have abruptly halted sales of leading smart glasses following a surge of covert filming incidents targeting women.

EDPB Demands Visible and Audible Cues

Devices that resemble ordinary glasses while packing internet-connected cameras present severe privacy risks. That is the verdict from the European Data Protection Board.

Regulators are pressing manufacturers and users to implement constant, reliable cues. EDPB chair Anu Talus made the stance clear in an official release, emphasizing that warnings must be difficult to overlook and continuously updated.

Retail Giants and Pub Chains Pull the Plug

The pushback has moved swiftly from regulatory halls to commercial storefronts.

Meta’s smart glasses could be banned in Germany, with the decision potentially affecting the rest of the EU.Germany’s data protection commissioner says the AI-powered glasses raise serious privacy concerns because they can record people in public without them knowing.… pic.twitter.com/pUQxRXY8PU — https://x.com/Pirat_Nation/status/2083584540803481854

Dutch eyewear giant Hans Anders suspended sales of Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses across more than 400 locations in Belgium and the Netherlands. Operating under the nexeye retail group, the company pointed directly to the fierce public and political debate.

Reports highlighted by TechRadar from the NL Times reveal a darker reality: Meta’s smart glasses have been used to capture unauthorized footage of hundreds of women over recent months, with the material spreading on messaging applications like Telegram.

Public venues are slamming their doors shut against the technology. UK pub chain Wetherspoons banned the eyewear across all its locations, and the UK Cinema Association is actively weighing similar limits.

Government Bans and Grassroots Resistance

On the political front, resistance is hardening into formal policy.

Norway’s government proposed a temporary ban on the devices in specific public zones, while Oslo moved decisively to ban camera-equipped eyewear entirely within its schools.

Grassroots campaigns are mirroring the official pressure. The “Stop Smart Glasses” initiative in Ireland and the UK has already surged past 10,000 signatures on its petition.

Industry Safeguards Face Legal Threats

Region / Entity Action Taken Scope Hans Anders Halted sales indefinitely 400+ stores (Belgium, Netherlands) Oslo (Norway) Implemented local ban Schools Wetherspoons (UK) Banned device usage Nationwide pubs “Stop Smart Glasses” (UK/Ireland) Launched petition 10,000+ signatures

Meta, which builds the eyewear alongside EssilorLuxottica, defends its hardware by pointing to existing safety features.

Every pair features a blinking front LED light that cannot be turned off by the user. Furthermore, the camera shuts down automatically if that indicator light is physically blocked.

Consumentenbond Prepares Potential Lawsuit

Critics remain unconvinced.

Photo: TechRadar

Privacy advocates argue that physical indicator lights remain far too easy to conceal or tamper with.

The Dutch consumer rights group Consumentenbond has drawn a hard line, stating its clear intention to pursue legal action against Meta if compliance standards fall short.

The stakes are only climbing. Competitors like Google and Snap are lining up to launch their own AI-powered wearables, leaving European regulators racing to enforce standardized, tamper-proof notification protocols across the entire market.