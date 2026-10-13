One year after the fall of El-Fasher in North Darfur, the ongoing conflict in Sudan continues to drive mass displacement, widespread hunger, and severe health system collapse. Transnational networks actively sustain the violence through the deployment of foreign personnel and the supply of external resources, according to findings from the United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan.

The Fall of El-Fasher and the Escalation of Atrocities

In late October 2025, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) captured El-Fasher following months of intense siege and bombardment. United Nations investigators subsequently concluded that the RSF committed ethnically targeted and gender-based violence during the assault, describing the actions as bearing the “hallmarks of genocide.” This capture marked a decisive escalation in a war that international monitors categorize as the world’s current humanitarian disaster.

PRESS RELEASE: Co-Chairs Call on U.S. Corporations to Reassess UAE Partnerships Amid Sudan Atrocity Concerns. Letters call on Disney, Warner Bros., NBA and NFL to reassessment engagements that may risk enabling or obscuring human rights violations.https://t.co/agmAe03oXI — https://x.com/TLHumanRights/status/2052457032700105031

Today, the devastation shows no signs of slowing down. External actors continue to fuel the conflict. The United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for the Sudan concluded that transnational entities have actively recruited, trained, and deployed foreign personnel to support the RSF operations.

External Military Support and Transnational Supply Lines

The United Arab Emirates has played a “significant role” in the provision of military-related support to the Rapid Support Forces, according to the UN Fact-Finding Mission. Concurrently, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have utilized foreign weapons in operations that target civilian infrastructure. Widespread evidence gathered throughout the conflict indicates that these foreign networks facilitate, supply, and finance atrocities on both sides.

To examine these mechanisms of external support, the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission scheduled a virtual briefing via Zoom. Hosted by Members of Congress and Commission Co-Chairs James P. McGovern and Chris Smith, the briefing aims to address the role of transnational actors in fueling civilian harm.

Policy Responses and Congressional Accountability

Panelists at the congressional briefing will present recommendations for the U.S. government regarding concrete actions to end the flow of weapons and resources to perpetrators. The discussion also focuses on strengthening accountability measures for external sponsors backing the warring factions.

Interested attendees register online to participate in the virtual session. Following the conclusion of the briefing, organizers will make a recording available on the Commission website. Inquiries regarding the event are directed to staff contacts Todd Stein for Co-Chair McGovern and Mark Milosch for Co-Chair Smith.