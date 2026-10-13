The UAE Public Prosecutor’s office released a definitive statement regarding a foiled terror plot aboard a Flydubai flight, bringing swift closure to days of intense international speculation and closing the door on political posturing over the incident.

From Cockpit Struggle to Transnational Investigation

A relief pilot and cabin crew, aided by alert passengers, managed to overpower the assailant and divert the aircraft safely to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, according to reporting by Al Khaleej. Initial investigation information indicated that on September 30, flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted after the Omani co-pilot attacked the captain with an escape axe, intending to crash the aircraft into the passenger terminal at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv to cause maximum casualties. One relief pilot on board noticed unusual activity at the cockpit door, entered using the access code, and worked with a flight attendant and passengers to save the injured captain, Sumit Matshar, and restrain the suspect.

Counsellor Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE, has ordered the formation of an investigation team comprising of members of the Public Prosecution to investigate the incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073. pic.twitter.com/rM2JMsq9Br — https://x.com/Emirates_News/status/2105565289538572791

Following nine days of intensive inquiry, UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi published the official findings. UAE investigations revealed that the co-pilot’s radicalization began in 2017 during his studies in Australia, where he was exposed to extremist ideologies through content praising terrorist groups and suicide operations, and connected with a center named My Centre, operated by a Lebanese man known as Abu Hamza.

Silencing the Speculation Market

As Al Bayan observed, the release of the transparent prosecutorial statement cut through days of unverified commentary and geopolitical posturing across international media platforms. While commentators and various digital networks sought to capitalize on the incident, the structured release of facts reframed the event strictly as an isolated terrorist act handled under established legal frameworks.

Photo: صحيفة الخليج

In Melbourne, Abu Hamza issued a video denial on social media rejecting what he characterized as false accusations linking his Islamic center to the suspect, though neither he nor his center face formal criminal charges in connection with the attack, as reported by Monte Carlo Doualiya. Denouncing the claims as false accusations under his alternative name Samir Mohtadi, he stated, Throughout the ages, righteous people have always been attacked, abused, accused, killed and imprisoned, and that is how things go, and added, Sometimes it is better not to say anything. He continued, They will continue to accuse you… and direct false accusations at you.

The Path Ahead for Aviation Security

The incident places renewed scrutiny on international flight crew vetting processes and cross-border intelligence sharing between Middle Eastern and Oceanian authorities. As the judicial process continues inside the UAE, investigators must determine the full extent of any external networks that influenced the co-pilot’s trajectory.