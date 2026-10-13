How AI-Powered Scams and Fake Websites Target People Online

Latvian authorities reported that fraudulent actors stole over 66,000 euros from at least 18 individuals through sophisticated digital clones and artificial intelligence-generated event sites. The coordinated scams targeted users via sponsored search ads mimicking a prominent medical data portal and fake ticketing pages for a non-existent dinosaur exhibition across multiple cities.

The Bottom Line

Direct Financial Loss: State Police confirmed total damages exceeding 66,000 euros affecting a minimum of 18 separate victims through credential harvesting.

State Police confirmed total damages exceeding 66,000 euros affecting a minimum of 18 separate victims through credential harvesting. Seasonal Vulnerability: Authorities warn consumers to maintain strict verification protocols ahead of upcoming holiday retail discounts.

The Mechanics of the Medical Portal Clone

The fraudulent operation utilized search engine optimization and paid placement to siphon traffic away from legitimate service providers. Victims searching for reliable medical records online encountered a counterfeit duplicate of the popular data portal Datamed, hosted within Google’s sponsored search listings.

Iluta Riekstiņa, chairwoman of the board at Datamed, noted the high volume of daily traffic attracted malicious actors seeking credential vulnerabilities. “Skaidrs, šobrīd ar tehniskajiem līdzekļiem to var izdarīt, bet mēs apzināmies, kāpēc mēs tikām izvēlēti, jo mūsu portālam ir katru dienu 10 000 unikālie lietotāji, mēnesī tie ir vairāki simti tūkstoši,” Riekstiņa stated.

Once users entered the cloned site and submitted their credentials, perpetrators secured unauthorized access to personal internet banking accounts. State Police investigators confirmed that 18 known victims suffered direct financial misappropriation totaling more than 66,000 euros before technical countermeasures neutralized the fraudulent domain.

Artificial Intelligence Powers Fake Exhibition Campaigns

Parallel to the data portal infiltration, perpetrators deployed generative artificial intelligence to manufacture elaborate promotions for an imaginary family entertainment event. The fabricated campaign promised a two-week dinosaur festival featuring fossil excavation zones and animal rides across multiple regional venues.

Promotional materials designated several major locations, including the Ķīpsala International Exhibition Centre in Riga, alongside regional sports hubs in Liepāja and Daugavpils. Jānis Zvirbulis, director of the Ķīpsala exhibition facility, confirmed management discovered the nonexistent booking only after unauthorized advertisements circulated online.

“Dotajā mirklī ar mākslīgo intelektu var uztaisīt ļoti vienkārši, ļoti ātri kvalitatīvu informāciju,” Zvirbulis explained regarding the rapid deployment of synthetic media assets.

Fraud Vector Target / Venue Impact Metric Medical Portal Clone Datamed Network €66,000+ stolen from 18 victims Dinosaur Festival Scam Kīpsala, Liepāja, Daugavpils Multiple regional venues impersonated

Systemic Countermeasures and Cybersecurity Response

While targeted phishing and cloned portals persist, national cyber defense infrastructure reports measurable progress in domain disruption. Gatis Mālkalnietis, cybersecurity expert at CERT.lv, indicated that mass distribution waves of fraudulent SMS messages and emails have decreased relative to earlier seasonal cycles.

“DNS ugunsmūris šogad bloķējis 12 ar pusi reizes vairāk pieprasījumu nekā pērn attiecīgajā periodā,” Mālkalnietis noted, though he cautioned that retail investors and consumers remain susceptible to high-yield investment traps.

Law enforcement agencies continue tracking evolving methodologies as criminals adapt to defensive protocols. Atis Čakārnis, head of the Criminal Police Bureau for the Riga Eastern Directorate under the State Police, emphasized the persistent challenge of technological adaptation. “Noziedznieki ir izdomu pilni. Mēs ejam viņu pēdās tādā ziņā, ka, teiksim, viņi izgudro kaut ko jaunu,” Čakārnis stated.