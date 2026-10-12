How AI Will Automate U.S. Work Hours and Transform the Workforce by 2035

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AI could automate more than half of U.S. work hours over the next decade, according to new research from the McKinsey Global Institute. While technological shifts may reduce labor demand by 36 million jobs, economic growth could create 41 million new positions by 2035, leaving the workforce navigating major skills transitions.

The Bottom Line

Labor Redistribution: McKinsey estimates automated systems could reduce labor demand by 36 million jobs over the next decade while creating 41 million new ones through AI-related economic growth.

McKinsey estimates automated systems could reduce labor demand by 36 million jobs over the next decade while creating 41 million new ones through AI-related economic growth. Administrative Exposure: Office and administrative support roles face the highest vulnerability, with roughly 80% of current work hours exposed to automation by 2035.

Office and administrative support roles face the highest vulnerability, with roughly 80% of current work hours exposed to automation by 2035. Credential Hurdles: Approximately 85% of growing employment opportunities require specific credentials or certifications, creating a substantial training barrier for displaced workers.

The Shift in Office and Administrative Roles

Office and administrative support functions carry the heaviest exposure to emerging technologies. Research indicates that roughly 80% of current work hours in these categories could be automated by 2035. Rather than wiping out entire departments overnight, this shift transforms daily responsibilities. Routine data entry and document processing make way for system oversight and exception handling.

In contrast, fields centered on human judgment, coordination, and accountability face less direct displacement. Occupations in law and management will see AI act primarily as a co-pilot rather than a replacement. However, professionals in these sectors must adapt to new administrative oversight duties, such as validating algorithmic outputs and enforcing responsible usage policies.

Managing the Occupational Transition

Adapting to the automated enterprise will force millions of workers to switch career tracks. The McKinsey Global Institute calculates that approximately 11 million Americans may need to exit declining occupations for expanding fields over the next ten years. This translates to roughly 770,000 workers shifting occupations annually—representing 3.6 times the historical adjustment rate.

Eric Kutcher, a senior partner at McKinsey, and Tanguy Catlin, director of MGI, outline the sheer scale of this workforce reorganization. Meeting this demand requires overcoming steep educational barriers. Around 85% of growing employment sectors demand formal credentials, with 38% legally mandated and 47% preferred by hiring managers. Enterprise leaders face pressure to expand their talent pipelines by prioritizing demonstrable competencies over rigid degree requirements.

Financial Strategies for Enterprise Leaders

Corporate balance sheets face new demands as artificial intelligence alters productivity metrics. A recent EY-Parthenon CEO Outlook Survey reveals that half of surveyed chief executives point to AI as their biggest source of productivity gains. Yet 23% report those gains vanish before reaching the bottom line, and only 16% maintain real-time visibility into their return on investment.

Workforce development remains an underfunded strategy among executives bracing for labor constraints. While 72% of surveyed executives expect skill shortages to outpace capital access as a barrier to growth, only 15% actively reinvest productivity savings into workforce training. Finance chiefs are now tasked with auditing how freed-up labor hours are deployed across the organization, distinguishing between mere cost reduction and long-term revenue growth.

Metric Indicator Projected Impact / Statistic Source Reference Work Hours Automated >50% of U.S. work hours by 2035 McKinsey Global Institute Labor Demand Reduction 36 million equivalent jobs over a decade McKinsey Global Institute New Job Creation 41 million jobs via economic growth McKinsey Global Institute Administrative Exposure 80% of office work hours exposed McKinsey Global Institute Annual Occupational Shifts 770,000 workers per year McKinsey Global Institute Credential Requirement 85% of growing jobs require credentials McKinsey Global Institute

Executive leadership must monitor internal hiring pipelines and track whether freed-up staff hours generate customer value or simply accelerate routine tasks. As capital allocation strategies evolve, the decisive factor for market competitors will not be the raw capacity of deployed algorithms, but how efficiently organizations reassign human capital to complex operations.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.