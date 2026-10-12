Why Ukraine Cannot Hold Elections During the War with Russia

More than four years after Russia launched a full-scale invasion that has devastated Ukraine and claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confronting a profound domestic dilemma over whether to hold national elections during wartime. National ballots have remained suspended under martial law since February 2022, but the political calculus shifted when Mykhailo Fedorov, who was recently dismissed from his role, publicly called for the state to find a way to reinstate the democratic voting process.

The Security and Logistics of a Wartime Election

Holding a nationwide vote across a country enduring constant bombardment presents monumental logistical hurdles. Active combat currently stretches along a front line spanning more than 1,200 kilometers, while regular missile and drone strikes continue to target urban centers, including the capital city of Kyiv. Organizing an election would require millions of citizens to travel to active polling stations, introducing acute security vulnerabilities.

The geographic dispersal of the electorate further complicates any voting mechanism. As of late June, more than 4.4 million Ukrainians held temporary protection status across the European Union, necessitating hundreds of overseas polling sites. Meanwhile, nearly four million people remain internally displaced within Ukraine, and an estimated 4.5 million adult citizens reside in Russian-occupied territories, which account for roughly 19 percent of the country.

Authorities would also face the immense challenge of enabling hundreds of thousands of active-duty soldiers deployed on the front lines to cast their ballots safely. Ukrainian politician Lesia Vasylenko noted that discussing an election under current conditions is unrealistic, explaining that the process would require constitutional changes that are exceedingly difficult to orchestrate at peacetime and during the martial law regime, it’s virtually impossible.

Political Pressures and Leadership Continuity

Zelenskyy won a landslide victory in the 2019 presidential election, securing a standard five-year term. Although that constitutional mandate expired in 2024, he has remained in office because Ukrainian legal frameworks provide for the continuity of government during martial law, and the national parliament continues to function. Outside pressure has mounted regarding his tenure, with US President Donald Trump previously criticizing his administration, and Russian officials frequently pointing to the expired term to question his legitimacy.

Domestically, however, polling indicates that most citizens support delaying elections until the cessation of hostilities. Addressing the recent proposals for a wartime vote, Zelenskyy dismissed the idea, warning that holding an election now would act as a destructive force for the country. Elections right now are a tsunami for the state, which will split Ukraine, he stated, emphasizing that his primary strategy remains focused on steering the nation toward a resolution of the war while preserving its independence and sovereignty.

The Dismissal of Mykhailo Fedorov and Rising Rivalries

The renewed debate over voting schedules coincides with a significant political rupture within Kyiv’s leadership. Last month, Zelenskyy dismissed 35-year-old Mykhailo Fedorov, a popular figure who gained widespread recognition for championing drone warfare innovations and advocating for military reform. The ousting sparked immediate public backlash, with thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets to demand his reinstatement.

While Fedorov did not explicitly state an intention to run against the incumbent president, his public intervention demanding a legal and safe mechanism for wartime democracy has cemented his status as a political rival. Zelenskyy has offered alternative government roles to the former minister, but those offers have thus far been refused. For now, the administration shows no active preparation for holding a national vote, leaving the timing of Ukraine’s next democratic exercise entirely dependent on the trajectory of the ongoing war.