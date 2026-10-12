Steve Smith Assessed for Concussion After Nortje Bouncer

Australian batter Steven Smith did not take the field for the start of South Africa’s second innings during the first Test in Durban on Monday after sustaining a blow to the helmet from a bouncer delivered by bowler Anrich Nortje.

The Incident in the Thirteenth Over

The blow occurred on the fourth delivery of Smith’s innings on Monday, when a sharp bouncer from Anrich Nortje struck him flush on the helmet on the fifth ball of the 13th over during Australia’s second innings. The ball ricocheted away to fine leg as the mandatory concussion protocol immediately took effect. The team physio and doctor conducted an on-field assessment while a replacement helmet was brought out for the batter to continue.

Smith stayed at the crease and contributed 27 runs off 41 balls before he was eventually dismissed, picking out long-on against Simon Harmer. Despite his continued participation with the bat, he did not take his position in the field when South Africa began their second innings. Substitute fielder Michael Neser stepped in to field in the cordon, covering the absence of a player who had previously excelled on the third day with two sharp catches at slip from reverse sweeps against Nathan Lyon.

Medical Updates and Concussion Protocol Status

Cricket Australia stated that a further medical update would be issued later on Monday or Tuesday. As of Monday afternoon, no formal concussion had been diagnosed. However, medical guidelines dictate that if a diagnosis of concussion is made following later assessments, the player must complete a mandatory symptom-free period before becoming available for selection again.

The tactical implications for the remainder of the first Test are minimal regarding substitutions. Australia does not need to utilize a concussion substitute for the rest of the match, given that Smith has already finished his batting turn and rarely bowls in the current era of the team.

Player Innings Event Score / Action Fielding Status Steven Smith Struck by Nortje bouncer 27 runs off 41 balls Replaced by substitute Michael Neser Michael Neser Substitution Fielding in the cordon Active on field

Tour Squad Pressures and Historical Precedents

The ongoing tour of South Africa has severely tested Australia’s squad depth through a cascade of injuries. Cameron Green was ruled out of the opening Test due to an abdominal strain, while Josh Inglis suffered a fractured finger during the first ODI against South Africa the previous month. These absences forced selection call-ups for Nic Maddinson and Sam Harper, resulting in Maddinson playing his first Test in ten years as an opening batter in Durban.

Inglis rejoined the squad in Durban and took a bat in the nets on Monday, having previously stood in for Smith last year when Smith missed the first Test against the West Indies in Barbados due to a broken finger sustained in the World Test Championship final. Smith himself carries a significant history of head impacts, most notably the severe blow he suffered from Jofra Archer at Lord’s in 2019.

The second Test of the series is scheduled to begin in Gqeberha on October 18, leaving management with a tight window to evaluate player fitness and finalize the touring roster.

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