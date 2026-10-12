WhatsApp sets iOS 15.5 Minimum requirement for November 2026

WhatsApp will require at least iOS 15.5 starting November 30, 2026, dropping support for older Apple operating systems to maintain security standards and new feature reliability, computerbild.de reported.

iOS 15.5 Threshold Sets the New Baseline

Meta routinely adjusts technical prerequisites for its messaging platform. The upcoming change shifts the baseline operating system requirement upward. Devices running older software versions will lose access to the messaging application entirely unless updated.

In July 2025, requirements moved to iOS 15.1. That earlier adjustment already cut off the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus, because Apple stopped issuing software updates for those specific legacy devices in January 2023.

Hardware Impact and Exemptions

No additional iPhone models join the exclusion list with the November 2026 threshold beyond those already dropped by the July 2025 cutoff. Devices capable of running iOS 15.5 or later remain compatible with the application architecture.

However, simply owning a compatible device provides no automatic guarantee of continued service. Hardware capable of supporting newer software must actually run the required operating system version to maintain functionality.

Checking Software Versions on Compatible Devices

Users maintaining older operating systems due to delayed installations, oversight, or personal preference face application lockout once the November deadline arrives. Operating system updates require manual verification through system settings.

Navigating to the general settings menu and selecting the software update utility reveals whether a newer iOS build is available for download. Installing any pending system software package prevents service interruption on eligible hardware before the deadline takes effect.

November 30, 2026 Deadline Details