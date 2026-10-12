Red Squirrels Battle Invasive Gray Squirrels in Britain

National Geographic Kids has released an issue featuring a squirrel conflict in the British Isles, simulated space missions on Earth, and prehistoric marine reptiles. The publication details ongoing ecological shifts, space exploration training protocols, and deep dives into paleontology.

The Red and Gray Squirrel Conflict in the British Isles

A battle is brewing in the forests of the British Isles. For at least 10,000 years, Eurasian red squirrels called this area home. Subsequently, during the 1870s, eastern gray squirrels were imported from North America by individuals wishing to house them in their gardens. The grays quickly spread out—and took over. The new issue of National Geographic Kids discovers why these squirrels are at odds and what humans are doing to help.

Nesting Habits of Native Reds

Red squirrels make their nests in the holes of tree trunks. They are often found resting here in the middle of the day.

Simulated Space Missions on Earth

The next astronauts to visit the moon—or someday live on Mars—won’t need just rockets. Beyond rockets, individuals journeying into space must master daily routines like nutrition, rest, vehicle operation, interpersonal interaction, and wellness maintenance while away from our planet. That is why volunteers are spending weeks or even months living in places on Earth that look and feel like another planet. The magazine shows how their work will help astronauts in the future. NASA scientists hope to send humans to Mars in the 2030s.

Six Strange Dinosaurs and Prehistoric Road Trips

Dinosaurs rocked some seriously zany looks, featuring bizarre spikes, wacky teeth, and weird claws. The November issue introduces six of the oddest-looking dinosaurs to ever roam the planet. Avian dinosaurs survived the asteroid impact that wiped out the rest of the dinosaurs. Their descendants—more than 11,000 species of modern-day dinosaurs, aka birds—inhabit Earth today.

At the same time, within the Watch Dino Road Trip segment, Ali and Sean journey 80 million years into the past to observe Tylosaurus, an ancient marine animal that inhabited the region now recognized as Kansas. They uncover details regarding the aquatic existence of this massive beast and examine the Tylosaurus’s additional row of teeth from a close perspective.

Explorer HQ Food Focus and Additional Stories

Explorer HQ explores food this month. Readers can play a mouthwatering meal game, view delicious dishes drawn by Nat Geo Kids readers, and learn what sharks eat. Additional features include Weird But True facts to share with friends, a behind-the-lens look at how a photographer snapped an adorable panda photo in The Big Picture, and an educational piece on how sap from a maple tree becomes syrup.