Cardiologists warn that misinformation spreading across social media has led to widespread misunderstandings about cholesterol, its functions, and how it should be treated Geo News. While online doubts concerning safety and the role of lipids have grown, scientific consensus maintains that high levels of low-density lipoprotein — commonly known as LDL or “bad” cholesterol — can cause a heart attack, stroke, or death Geo News.

Modern clinical assessments evaluate overall cardiovascular risk factors rather than relying on a single lab metric Latination. Contemporary diagnostic guidelines discourage evaluating patient wellness based on an isolated lab value, favoring comprehensive risk calculation models instead Latination.

Clinical Realities of Lipid Profiles

Cholesterol is essential for cell membrane development and hormone production Geo News, while an excessive amount of LDL causes the formation of plaque in arteries Geo News. Conversely, high-density lipoprotein takes cholesterol back to the liver Geo News.

Photo: Geo News

Because high cholesterol usually produces no symptoms, many individuals find out about their condition only during a heart attack or stroke Geo News. Excess LDL enters the walls of the arteries and gets trapped there, prompting inflammatory cells to move in and build up fatty plaques over the years Punch Newspapers.

Genetics and Treatment Approaches

Active individuals who maintain healthy habits through balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and ideal body weights can still find surprisingly high cholesterol levels on routine blood work Latination. Inherited conditions such as familial hypercholesterolemia prevent the body from processing lipids efficiently regardless of dietary discipline Latination.

Lifestyle changes alone are not always enough for individuals suffering from familial hypercholesterolemia, cardiovascular disease, or diabetes Geo News. Such patients require medications such as statins or new drugs, including PCSK9 inhibitors, that reduce LDL levels by up to 60 percent Geo News.