Julian Cress warns Courtney and Sev of disqualification on The Block

The Block entered its penultimate week, bringing intense budget drama as Queensland contestants Courtney and Sev faced a warning from executive producer Julian Cress over potential disqualification for overspending on their backyard and garage renovations. Real Estate reported that the pair planned an $86,000 splurge.

Essential Takeaways From The Block Budget Crisis

Executive producer Julian Cress warned Courtney and Sev that they face disqualification if they install custom features they cannot afford.

The contestants attempted an $86,000 backyard and garage fit-out, which included a custom timber rack wine cellar, pizza oven, and outdoor shower.

Julian Cress Issues Disqualification Warning Over House 4 Budget

As The Block 2026 entered its final two weeks, financial pressures reached a boiling point for House 4 contestants Courtney and Sev. Operating on a high-risk strategy of relying on future prize money to cover existing debts, the Queensland duo planned an $86,000 spend for their backyard and garage zone. Their ambitious design featured a curved wine cellar, a pizza oven, an outdoor fridge, a fireplace, an outdoor shower, and a dedicated car-washing station. Real Estate noted that this expenditure amounted to every last cent in their bank account.

However, the numbers quickly collapsed under reality. Landscaper Troy Lovett submitted a bill totaling $125,000, which sat $25,000 over the initial $100,000 estimate. Seeing the severe financial shortfall, executive producer Julian Cress intervened directly in House 4. “Don’t buy anything extra that you can’t afford. We will disqualify you if you put stuff in that you can’t afford,” Cress warned the contestants, as detailed by Real Estate.

Photo: Nine.com.au

Trimming the Budget and Clashing With Landscapers

Following the stern warning from production, Courtney and Sev were forced to shave approximately $18,000 from their planned expenditure. Nine.com.au reported that Sev made a teary phone call to cancel the supplier order before reversing course hours later and opting to cut landscaping expenses instead.

The directive caused immediate friction on site. While Troy eventually conceded to the $18,000 reduction, he cautioned the team that all plants had already been purchased and that a lack of weekly prize money would force the couple to perform all heavy manual labor in their front yard themselves.

Neighboring Disputes and Site Access Battles

Financial strain was not isolated to House 4, as tensions flared across the entire suburban site. Meanwhile, Jolene confronted Wyatt after discovering he was wheelbarrowing concrete directly through her yard and spilling it into her garden bed for site access.

“In the real world, if you wanted to do something in your neighbour’s yard, you’d ask first—not just assume you have access,” Jolene stated during the heated confrontation. Wyatt admitted to actively avoiding her to prevent further accusations of intimidation. With upcoming deadlines looming and cash reserves vanishing across multiple teams, the remaining days of Backyard and Garage Week promise further confrontation before the scheduled room reveals.