Home » Entertainment » Eugenia Silva Shares Unpublished Letter from Pau Donés on What Would Have Been His 60th Birthday

On what would have been his 60th birthday, Spanish singer-songwriter Pau Donés was remembered by his former partner, model Eugenia Silva, who published an unpublished letter the Jarabe de Palo frontman wrote to her during their brief relationship, as reported by La Voz de Galicia.

The Bottom Line

Eugenia Silva shared a personal letter and intimate photographs of Pau Donés on Instagram to mark his 60th birthday on October 11, 2026.

The letter features direct advice from the late musician on overcoming fear, alongside reflections on emotional generosity and personal integrity.

The couple shared a discreet romance starting in late 2009 and continuing through 2010, maintaining a close friendship until Donés’s death from colon cancer in June 2020.

Unpublished Letter Reveals Intimate Advice From Pau Donés

The tribute surfaced on Instagram, where Silva shared a story and a carousel of images to mark the milestone. According to El País, the post contained a stark text written on a black background, alongside photos capturing natural landscapes, sunsets, and a smiling Donés with an electric guitar. The complete letter features the musician confronting his own habits directly: “Me quedé con ganas de decirte algo más el otro día, cuando querías estrangularme y a la vez me agradecías las cosas que habías aprendido de mí.” He added in the text: Soy el resultado de una suma entre ADN y experiencia vital.

El Español noted that the correspondence outlines Donés’s personal philosophy without pretense. In the text, the singer reflects on his character: “Generosidad (sobre todo emocional), humildad, honestidad, sensibilidad, instinto, discreción, curiosidad e inteligencia son mis principales valores, que aplico a mí mismo aprecio en los demás.” The central message of the note pivots toward personal courage, a sentiment Silva highlighted in her initial post: “Al final, de lo que se trata es de superar el miedo a vivir la vida a nuestra manera, según lo que libremente creemos y sentimos.”

A Brief Romance That Forged a Lifelong Bond

The public connection between the model and the artist began late in 2009, when media outlets photographed them together in Barcelona. Their relationship spanned through 2010 before transitioning into a lasting friendship. Donés maintained deep affection for his past companions, a sentiment echoed by Silva’s continued tributes.

Photo: elpais.com

When Donés passed away on June 9, 2020, at the age of 53 following a battle with colon cancer, Silva honored him online by sharing lyrics from the 2011 Jarabe de Palo track “Frío.” For his 60th birthday, the model kept her current caption minimal, writing simply, “Hoy cumples 60. Pau,” accompanied by a white heart, while letting the recovered text carry the weight of the commemoration.

Musical Legacy and Global Stardom

The massive takeoff of Pau Donés arrived in the summer of 1996, when an advertising commercial turned “La Flaca” into a global phenomenon of millions of copies sold. Behind it came authentic Spanish pop-rock anthems such as “Grita,” “Depende,” “Agua,” “Bonito,” or “Déjame vivir.”