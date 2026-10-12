Taryn Simon’s Guggenheim Exhibition Explores History, Memory, and the FBI

American artist Taryn Simon, 51, has transformed the Guggenheim Museum rotunda with “Father Country I Do Love You,” a massive monographic photography exhibition running through the venue’s entire spiral. The sprawling project pairs over 1,000 objects and 42 intricate chapters of fact-filled vignettes with campy, hyperreferential imagery, exploring state secrets, federal bureaucracy, and the complex interior life of an anonymized retired FBI agent who serves as a stand-in for the artist’s father.

Inside Taryn Simon’s Mammoth Guggenheim Takeover

Unprecedented Scale: The exhibition occupies the entirety of the Guggenheim’s iconic rotunda, marking the first monographic photography exhibition to do so at the historic Manhattan institution.

The exhibition occupies the entirety of the Guggenheim’s iconic rotunda, marking the first monographic photography exhibition to do so at the historic Manhattan institution. Archival Maximalism: Drawn from nearly a decade of conversations with a retired federal agent, the show features over 1,000 meticulously staged objects, videos, and installations.

Drawn from nearly a decade of conversations with a retired federal agent, the show features over 1,000 meticulously staged objects, videos, and installations. Deep Personal Roots: The narrative functions as an oblique exploration of the artist’s father, a government worker diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2020, blending state history with intimate familial memory.

Unpacking the Historical Vignettes Along the Spiral

The exhibition’s structure follows the circuitous white spiral of the museum, mapping out 42 distinct episodes drawn from a decade of dialogues between Simon and her confidential source. One prominent chapter revisits the 1990 FBI and D.C. Metropolitan Police Department sting operation targeting then-District of Columbia mayor Marion Barry at a local hotel. Titled A squad agent informed me I’d be babysitting, the text details the agent’s assignment looking after the young children of Rasheeda Moore—the ex-girlfriend who lured Barry—while she executed the covert drug buy.

That textual account is juxtaposed with a cruise-collection look book of campy portraits. In the photographs, Black men and women model MooreWraps, versatile multi-wear garments designed by Moore’s sister to benefit victims of domestic violence and incarceration. This jarring friction between sober federal documentation and stylized consumer aesthetics defines the viewer’s journey up the ramp.

Balancing State Secrets With Personal Filial Devotion

The project’s title, “Father Country I Do Love You,” signals an underlying filial devotion. The central figure of the government-worker protagonist mirrors Simon’s father, a government worker who consumed Diet Coke with his morning Life Cereal and helped build out a replica of his Bangkok living room as an early exercise in spatial world-making.

When visitors reach the very top of the Guggenheim’s spiral, the monumental political scaffolding recedes. A large-scale video projection shows Simon’s father tapping an assortment of Kodachrome slides by hand. This quiet, analog gesture grounds the sprawling 1,000-object installation in the fragile reality of a parent losing his memory, reframing the entire journey as an intricate act of preservation.

Exhibition Feature Detail Artist Taryn Simon (Age 51) Venue Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York Scope Entire rotunda spiral; over 1,000 objects Core Subject Archival vignettes from a retired FBI agent; familial memory

Navigating the Tension Between Documentarian and Novelist

Simon has consistently anchored her conceptual practice in fraught historical terrain, as seen in her past projects like The Innocents, which focused on the wrongfully convicted, and An Occupation of Loss, which explored bereavement customs. Yet “Father Country I Do Love You” operates in a distinct register. It deploys the emotional manipulations of fiction to interrogate the mindset of a nationalistic Everyman, positioning the viewer as an introspective child trying to understand a lionized yet imperfect parent.

The show’s tone remains remarkably light despite its heavy thematic undercurrents concerning imperialism, machismo, and state violence. Whether these juxtapositions successfully critique self-infantilized audiences or merely indulge in esoteric trivia remains entirely up to the visitor’s appetite for maximalist research.