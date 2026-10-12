Sky Sports Partners with Mental Health Foundation for World Mental Health Day

Sky Sports has partnered with the Mental Health Foundation to launch a mental health awareness campaign for World Mental Health Day, combining personal storytelling with practical support resources, Sport Industry Group reported. The initiative utilizes two short films to engage audiences around mental wellbeing.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Broadcasters continue expanding social impact partnerships to align sports coverage with public health messaging.

Paul Merson Features in Campaign Films

The campaign centers on two short films designed to encourage open conversations about mental health. Sky Sports pundit and former England international Paul Merson stars in one of the features, speaking openly about his experiences with mental health and suicidal thoughts. Sky Sports noted that Merson mentions suicidal thoughts in the video.

The former Arsenal midfielder uses his platform to highlight the importance of speaking about mental health and seeking help. The initiative aims to leverage the visibility of sport and the reach of Sky Sports to make these conversations accessible to viewers who might not otherwise engage with the subject.

Signposting Practical Support Resources

Beyond awareness-raising, the partnership places an emphasis on practical support. Sky Sports has signposted audiences directly to resources provided by the Mental Health Foundation alongside established confidential services.

Support Organization Service Type Accessibility Samaritans Confidential support Not specified SHOUT Text-based crisis support Not specified NHS Mental Health Support Professional medical advice Via GP or A&E

Viewers worried about their mental health are advised to get advice and support through their GP. For immediate crises involving thoughts of ending life, individuals are directed to call 999 in the UK or visit their nearest A&E to request contact with the crisis resolution team, according to Sky Sports.

Extending Reach Beyond Existing Channels

The collaboration provides the Mental Health Foundation with an opportunity to reach sports audiences through one of the UK’s largest sports media platforms. This extends the visibility of its work beyond its existing channels.

Photo: skysports.com

The partnership demonstrates how sports media partnerships can combine editorial storytelling with public health messaging. World Mental Health Day is observed annually on 10th October, with the 2026 campaign forming part of wider efforts across sport and society to reduce stigma and improve access to support.