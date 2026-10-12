Thibaut Courtois Set to Extend Real Madrid Contract Until 2028

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set to extend his contract by a further 12 months through to the summer of 2028, The New York Times reported. The agreement in principle secures fresh terms for the 34-year-old Belgian international, whose current deal was previously slated to expire at the end of the campaign.

Extending a Nine-Year Tenure in the Spanish Capital

Courtois arrived at Santiago Bernabéu from Chelsea in the summer of 2018. Over the span of nine seasons, he has accumulated 12 trophies with Los Blancos, including three La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies. The veteran goalkeeper has kept 98 clean sheets in domestic league play alone, cementing his status as a pillar of the squad under manager José Mourinho.

Here is why that matters for the club’s immediate planning: Mourinho utilizes Courtois as his undisputed first choice for both La Liga and Champions League fixtures. Deputy goalkeeper Andriy Lunin typically handles domestic cup duties in the Copa del Rey, leaving the defensive anchor’s workload heavily concentrated on high-stakes continental and league matches.

Contrasting Desires for Domestic and International Stages

While his club future in Madrid is secured through the 2027-28 season, Courtois has stepped back from international duties. He indicated a break from selection for Mark van Bommel’s Belgium side during their ongoing Nations League campaign. Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens has stepped into the national squad to cover the vacancy.

In personal reflections shared via thibautcourtois.com during a prior extension cycle, the goalkeeper emphasized his lifelong ambition tied strictly to the Spanish side. “My family and friends recently asked me where I’d like to play in the coming years. My answer remains the same today as it was when I was a little boy: Real Madrid,” he noted, describing the club as his ultimate home.

Metric Detail Current Contract Expiration End of 2026-27 campaign New Agreement Through Summer of 2028 La Liga Clean Sheets 98 Trophies Won with Madrid 12 (including 2 Champions Leagues)

The Road Ahead Under Mourinho

With the 12-month extension agreed in principle, Real Madrid locks down its defensive spine as the squad pursues further silverware. But there is a careful balancing act required to keep the veteran goalkeeper performing at an elite level through the 2027-28 season. Managing domestic minutes alongside grueling European nights will dictate the final chapters of his tenure in Madrid.