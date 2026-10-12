NFC East rivals spare Dallas Cowboys from damage in Week 5 standings

The Dallas Cowboys limped out of their Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers searching for answers, but a bizarre and forgiving weekend across the rest of the NFC East softened the blow in the standings. While Mike McCarthy’s squad evaluates a disastrous performance at AT&T Stadium, division rivals largely fumbled their own opportunities to pull away.

Division Rivals Spare Dallas From Greater Damage

Believe it or not, Week 5 ended on a positive note for the Dallas Cowboys despite a performance against Tampa Bay that featured a long list of problems to fix internally. The NFC East standings look a little friendlier for Dallas after a weekend where the rest of the division could not capitalize on the Cowboys’ misery. The Philadelphia Eagles lost overseas, while the New York Giants and Washington Commanders fought to a standstill.

Those breaks only matter if the Cowboys correct their own trajectory. Yet watching the rest of the division stumble offers immediate relief as the team heads back to the drawing board.

Philadelphia Falters Abroad Against Jacksonville

The first piece of good news for Dallas materialized in London, where the Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars in a mistake-filled contest. Philadelphia struggled with execution on offense and game management, weighed down by injuries and an offensive line shuffle following Lane Johnson’s retirement and the trade of Cam Jurgens.

Head coach Nick Sirianni shouldered blame for questionable decisions down the stretch. The Eagles failed to drain the clock efficiently before kicking a field goal and opted to kick the ball inbounds when Jacksonville held zero timeouts. The Jaguars punished that choice with a strong return that set up the winning score.

Cowboys fans watching that overseas defeat likely felt flashbacks to the team’s appearance in Rio back in Week 3. Seeing the division’s defending heavyweight absorb a similar self-inflicted blow provides cold comfort, but it keeps the race tight.

Giants and Commanders Play an Ugly Stalemate

MetLife Stadium hosted an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders that effectively ended with neither side deserving a victory. The matchup concluded in a 27-27 tie, a result that leaves both fan bases shaking their heads.

From a Dallas perspective, a Washington victory might have dethroned the current division leader, but keeping New York out of the win column still serves a purpose. The Giants face a daunting outlook without quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is sidelined for the season. Sunday’s game featured a revolving door of errors, culminating in Giants running back Cam Skattebo fumbling away a potential game-winning drive and Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels freezing to take a sack on a play that should have been thrown away.

The dismal display drew widespread mockery, but the math favors Dallas in the long run. A tie counts as half a win.

Schottenheimer Confronts Culture Questions

Back in Frisco, the scrutiny falls squarely on the coaching staff and locker room culture. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer routinely preaches accountability, but his recent remarks regarding tight end Jake Ferguson have pushed that philosophy under a harsh spotlight following the Thursday night defeat.

The combination of internal accountability and external fortune gives Dallas a narrow window to course-correct. The division standings kept the door open, but turning those favors into meaningful momentum rests entirely on the locker room.