Home » World » Lithuanian PM Says Allies Should Ask Ukraine to Target More Russian Data Centers

Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday, Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius suggested that Ukraine’s allies should ask President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strike more data centers inside Russia to protect upcoming democratic elections from foreign interference.

The proposal emerged during a panel discussion on European security challenges alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. When asked what Lithuania, Poland, and other regional allies should do to safeguard their domestic electoral processes from foreign cyber operations, Sinkevičius pointed directly to offensive digital disruption.

„Manau, kad turėtume paprašyti pono Zelenskio smogti daugiau duomenų centrų Rusijoje, ir tai galbūt padėtų“, – Sinkevičius stated during the panel discussion.”

The annual Warsaw Security Forum, established in 2014, has grown into one of the largest international security events in Europe. It brings together government representatives, international organizations, experts, and civil society representatives from more than 90 nations to evaluate transatlantic defense priorities.

Pushing European Strategic Autonomy and Defense Industrial Capacity

Beyond cyber-defense tactics, Sinkevičius addressed the wider architecture of European security, warning that regional partners cannot rely on passive diplomatic expectations. He emphasized that the European Union must independently bolster its military preparedness.

Niekas nepasiūlys mums, europiečiams, vietos prie sprendimų stalo vien iš mandagumo. Kad prie jo būtume, Europa turi rasti savyje daugiau jėgos, energijos ir vienybės. Politiniai įsipareigojimai turi sparčiau tapti kūnu, investicijos krašto apsaugai – naujais gynybiniais pajėgumais , Sinkevičius remarked.

The Lithuanian Prime Minister stressed that strategic planning documents alone are insufficient to deter Russian aggression. The domestic defense manufacturing sector across European allied nations continues to lag behind actual production requirements. To bridge this gap, Sinkevičius called for closer cross-border cooperation, joint procurement initiatives, shared training exercises, and direct integration of combat experience acquired by Ukraine.

Key Official Role / Affiliation Forum Engagement Focus Mindaugas Sinkevičius Prime Minister of Lithuania European security, electoral cyber defense, and defense industrial capacity. Jonas Gahr Støre Prime Minister of Norway Nordic-Baltic regional security coordination and bilateral defense partnerships. Robertas Kaunas Minister of National Defense (Lithuania) Air defense, anti-drone capabilities, and European defense manufacturing. Lukas Savickas Critical energy infrastructure resilience and North-South supply security.

Bilateral Talks with Norway and Regional Defense Priorities

During a concurrent bilateral meeting at the conference, Sinkevičius and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre reviewed regional security, ongoing aid to Ukraine, and bilateral defense industrial collaboration. Lithuania formally acknowledged Norway’s contribution to the security of NATO’s eastern flank.

Photo: tv3.lt

Both leaders focused heavily on upcoming diplomatic milestones. Lithuania is scheduled to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027, while Norway will take over the helm of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) cooperation format next year. The two prime ministers agreed that this presents a unique opportunity to streamline regional security decisions.

Photo: Delfi

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Robertas Kaunas joined separate high-level panels in Warsaw alongside NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska and Polish Defense Ministry leadership. Kaunas met with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz to coordinate immediate priorities, specifically targeting integrated air defense, counter-drone systems, and military mobility.

Energy security also dominated parallel discussions at the forum. Lukas Savickas participated in specialized sessions addressing North-South energy corridors and the physical protection of maritime energy grids following the decoupling from Russian energy supplies.

As the Warsaw Security Forum continues, Lithuanian officials maintain that active deterrence, joint capability development, and synchronized political will remain the prerequisites for countering ongoing hybrid and conventional threats across Europe’s eastern border.