Andy Hui at Cathay West Kowloon Jazz Festival 2026: Tickets & Info

Hong Kong singer Andy Hui will stage his debut jazz festival exclusive performance at the Cathay WestK Jazz Fest on November 14, 2026, at the Xiqu Centre Grand Theatre, transforming pop classics into jazz arrangements alongside music director Patrick Lui.

The Bottom Line

Event Details: Andy Hui performs at the Xiqu Centre Grand Theatre on November 14, 2026, at 8:00 PM for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes without an intermission, as reported by HK01.

Andy Hui performs at the Xiqu Centre Grand Theatre on November 14, 2026, at 8:00 PM for approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes without an intermission, as reported by HK01. Ticketing: Public sales open October 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM via Cityline and the Xiqu Centre ticket office, with prices set at $980, $780, and $580 HKD according to HK01, while WestK notes ticket prices starting from $580.

Public sales open October 14, 2026, at 11:00 AM via Cityline and the Xiqu Centre ticket office, with prices set at $980, $780, and $580 HKD according to HK01, while WestK notes ticket prices starting from $580. Festival Context: Now News reports that the eighth edition of the Cathay WestK Jazz Fest runs from November 13 to 24, 2026, marking the festival’s largest scale to date across multiple West Kowloon Cultural District venues.

Andy Hui Brings Decades of Pop Classics into Jazz Arrangements

Andy Hui’s upcoming concert at the Xiqu Centre Grand Theatre marks a distinct pivot into jazz interpretation, backed by a band of top local musicians led by music director Patrick Lui. WestK reported that the singer will move from slow ballads to swing variations, reinterpreting a catalog spanning nearly four decades. Hui’s connection to jazz dates back to the 1990s, when he collaborated with jazz guitarist Eugene Pao on the 1993 track “Don’t Speak of Going Home” and worked with pianist Ted Lo on songs including “Love in the Time of a Car Ride” in 1993 and “No Complaints or Regrets” in 1994. Now News noted that the performance aims to explore new artistic layers in familiar melodies, positioning the concert as a dialogue between pop hooks and jazz instrumentation.

Eighth Annual WestK Jazz Fest Expands Across Multiple Venues

The wider festival surrounding Hui’s appearance represents the largest iteration of the event since its inception, spanning nearly two weeks from November 13 to November 24, 2026. Now News detailed that the programme reaches across the Xiqu Centre, Freespace, Art Park, and Freespace Livehouse, integrating international heavyweights alongside local acts. The festival features legendary American saxophonist Kenny G performing with his four-piece band at Bamboo Circus Park on November 24 following a partnership with Montreux Jazz Festival China, alongside Canadian jazz pianist and vocalist Diana Krall at the Xiqu Centre Grand Theatre on November 13, and American jazz vocalist Stacey Kent at Freespace The Box on November 17.

Photo: Now 新聞

Artist Venue Date Starting Price (HKD) Diana Krall Xiqu Centre Grand Theatre November 13, 2026 $680 Andy Hui Xiqu Centre Grand Theatre November 14, 2026 $580 Cory Wong x Cy Leo Xiqu Centre Grand Theatre November 15, 2026 $680 Stacey Kent Freespace The Box November 17, 2026 $580 Kenny G Bamboo Circus Park November 24, 2026 $680

Ticketing Logistics and Venue Rules for the Xiqu Centre Performance

Tickets for the Andy Hui exclusive become available on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, starting at 11:00 AM. HK01 outlined ticket prices at $980, $780, and $580, while WestK specified a maximum limit of four tickets per transaction. Buyers can purchase tickets online or via telephone through Cityline—incurring a $12 fee per ticket online and $15 via phone—or directly at the Xiqu Centre ticket office without service fees. Attendees must note venue policies: children under six are not admitted, photography, recording, and video capture are prohibited inside the hall, and outside food and beverages are barred.

Photo: 香港01