James Lew Cause of Death Revealed as Congestive Heart Failure

Hollywood stuntman and martial artist James Lew died from end-stage congestive heart failure at age 73 on August 23 at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The Bottom Line

James Lew passed away on August 23 at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles at the age of 73.

The official death certificate issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health lists end-stage congestive heart failure as the sole cause of death, with no other significant conditions noted.

His career included work as a stunt coordinator and fight stuntman on features including Star Trek, Rush Hour, Lethal Weapon 4, and Timecop.

Death Certificate Reveals End-Stage Congestive Heart Failure

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health death certificate lists end-stage congestive heart failure as the official cause of James Lew’s death. The document records no other significant conditions contributing to his passing on August 23. Following his death at the L.A. facility, Lew was cremated, as confirmed by the official health department paperwork obtained by TMZ.

Stunt Work

Lew worked as a stunt coordinator and fight stuntman. His work included numerous feature films, including Star Trek, Rush Hour, Lethal Weapon 4, Action Jackson, and Timecop. Part Deux.

Wife Jordanna Confirms Passing After Unspecified Health Issues

Prior to the release of the public health documents, Lew’s wife, Jordanna, shared details of his passing with TMZ, noting that he died at 73 after battling unspecified health issues. The newly obtained county health records confirm the exact timeline and medical classification of his death at the Los Angeles facility.