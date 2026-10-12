Arnaud Carayon takes legal action over Paris opera house ceiling

Arnaud Carayon, a descendant of 19th-century artist Jules-Eugène Lenepveu, has instructed a lawyer to take legal action demanding the restoration of the original Palais Garnier ceiling in Paris, hidden beneath Marc Chagall’s modern installation since the era of French culture minister André Malraux.

The Bottom Line For Cultural Heritage Observers

The Legal Threat: Arnaud Carayon, the president of the Friends of Lenepveu Society, has instructed a lawyer to take the fight to court after three years of unanswered letters, including two sent directly to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Arnaud Carayon, the president of the Friends of Lenepveu Society, has instructed a lawyer to take the fight to court after three years of unanswered letters, including two sent directly to French President Emmanuel Macron. The Historical Clash: The dispute centers on two distinct artistic visions for the 1875 opera house dome: Lenepveu’s original classical oil-on-copper work The Muses and the Hours of Day and Night versus Chagall’s modern 220-square-metre canvas installation.

The dispute centers on two distinct artistic visions for the 1875 opera house dome: Lenepveu’s original classical oil-on-copper work The Muses and the Hours of Day and Night versus Chagall’s modern 220-square-metre canvas installation. The Proposed Compromise: Campaigners suggest alternating the two ceilings in decade-long rotations when the Palais Garnier closes for major renovations between 2027 and 2032, though officials have yet to adopt the plan.

A Minister’s Ennui and a Secret Commission

The dispute traces back to 1962, when then French culture minister André Malraux found himself bored by a ballet performance at the Palais Garnier. Raising his gaze to the classical ceiling, Malraux decided it required a makeover. Sitting beside him in the audience was his friend, the artist Marc Chagall, whom Malraux decided was the man for the job and commissioned him to make a new ceiling.

Over the next two years, Chagall worked in secret and for free to produce 24 enormous, wedge-shaped canvases. These panels were installed over the original 19th-century classical ceiling created by Jules-Eugène Lenepveu. The original work had been specifically commissioned by the opera house’s architect, Charles Garnier, who designed the Napoleon III-commissioned building down to the last doorknob and chose Lenepveu as a friend and artistic collaborator.

Decades of Forgotten Heritage and Legal Escalation

Lenepveu’s allegorical masterpiece, titled The Muses and the Hours of Day and Night, was painted in oil directly onto the copper plates of the dome. Given historic listing in 1923, the work was considered perfectly in keeping with the ornate Second Empire style that defined the 1875 opening of the opera house. However, as impressionism swept through the art world, Lenepveu’s star faded.

Today, more than four decades after Chagall’s death, the historical oversight has spurred direct legal confrontation. “The Lenepveu ceiling is classified as a historic monument and yet it hasn’t been seen for 60 years and we have no idea what state it is in,” Arnaud Carayon stated, pointing out that Lenepveu has been largely forgotten by the public despite his prominence during his lifetime.

Ceiling Element Artist Medium & Dimensions Year Installed Original Dome Decor Jules-Eugène Lenepveu Oil on copper plates 1875 Modern Installation Marc Chagall 24 canvases, 220 sq metres 1964

The Architectural Debate and Proposed Solutions

Controversy surrounded the installation long before the first canvas went up. The Royal Institute of British Architects in London wrote to the French culture minister at the time, urging him to abandon plans to cover the original ceiling because the building’s architecture, paintings, sculptures, and mosaics were designed to work together in harmony. That plea was ignored.

With the Palais Garnier scheduled to close for renovations between 2027 and 2032, Carayon proposed a rotating exhibition schedule. He suggested alternating the display of the Lenepveu and Chagall ceilings every decade once the building reopens. According to campaigners, the Élysée Palace responded only by stating that President Emmanuel Macron was “particularly attentive” to the subject, while Paris Opera director Alexander Neef acknowledged to Le Monde that the heritage value of Lenepveu’s work is recognized and that his descendants’ desire to defend his memory is legitimate.