Jinshi Defends Consort Lishu in The Apothecary Diaries Episode 38

In episode 38 of the anime adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries, voice actor Takeo Otsuka delivers a chilling performance as Jinshi sharply reprimands a high-ranking court attendant for harassing the young consort Lishu, establishing a fierce boundary through a deep, authoritative tone.

Here is the kicker, as fans dissected the tense confrontation on social media:

Essential Highlights of Jinshi’s Confrontation

Jinshi steps in to protect Consort Lishu after an attendant attempts to confiscate a precious mirror gifted by her mother.

He calmly removes the attendant’s hairpin, which bears the insignia of a high-ranking consort, using a deep voice to question her audacious overreach.

The scene drew massive online acclaim following its broadcast, with viewers praising Otsuka’s sudden shift in vocal delivery and the satisfying narrative payoff.

The Escalation in the Inner Court

The narrative centers on Lishu, who entered the inner palace at a young age and faced persistent mistreatment from spiteful attendants. In this pivotal sequence, Lishu breaks down in tears over a treasured mirror left behind by her mother. The former head attendant approaches, dismisses the emotion as embarrassing in front of the court, and claims Lishu no longer needs the item since she received a gift from an envoy, attempting to seize it.

Jinshi intervenes before the confiscation goes any further. He addresses the attendant in a mild tone, noting that the mirror holds deep personal significance for Lishu and that taking it without a proper look is inappropriate. He then reaches out to touch the hairpin resting in the attendant’s hair.

The Impact of a Deep, Threatening Voice

By pulling the hairpin—which is engraved with the crest of a high-ranking consort—Jinshi shifts the dynamic of the room entirely. Speaking with a remarkably deep and chilling voice, he asks whether the hairpin is also a gift, and warns that even if it was bestowed upon her, a mere attendant wearing the insignia of a high-ranking consort is an act of blatant presumption. He issues a cool, unyielding warning demanding she cease elevating her status above her station.

The sequence generated immediate resonance among viewers online. Fans noted that the sudden, menacing shift in Jinshi’s demeanor produced genuine goosebumps, with many celebrating the moment as a deeply satisfying narrative resolution against workplace bullying within the palace walls.

Franchise Reach and Upcoming Milestones

The anime series is adapted from the light novel written by Hyuganatsu, which has also been translated into manga form by two separate publishers. Combined, the original novels and comic adaptations have crossed 57 million copies sold through physical and digital editions. The series owes much of its massive popularity to the medical detective work of its protagonist, Maomao, who operates in the inner palace as a poison tester, alongside her witty exchanges with Jinshi.

Following the broadcast of the first two seasons, the television anime continues with a third season structured into two cours. The first cour is scheduled to premiere on October 2, 2026, across Nippon TV networks. Additionally, the franchise expands to the big screen with its first theatrical feature film, titled The Apothecary Diaries – The Movie: Bouhi no Hihou, slated for release on December 11, 2026.

Media / Release Platform / Format Key Date / Milestone The Apothecary Diaries (Novels & Manga) Print & Digital Over 57 Million Copies Sold Anime Season 3 (Cour 1) Nippon TV Network October 2, 2026 The Apothecary Diaries – The Movie Theatrical Release December 11, 2026

As the broadcast schedule moves toward the winter slate, the stark contrast between Jinshi’s usual radiant smile and his chilling administrative authority sets a high standard for the dramatic turns ahead in the inner palace.