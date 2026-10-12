Bed Bugs Ground Qantas Rome-to-Perth Flight

An outbreak of bed bugs has forced the cancellation of a Qantas flight from Rome to Perth, delaying some passengers by as much as two days, according to reporting. The issue began days earlier on October 9 aboard flight QF5 from Perth to Rome, where passengers reported being bitten by the wingless parasites during the long-haul journey. On medical advice, affected travelers were given antihistamines, but the aircraft reportedly ran out of the medication mid-flight.

Aircraft Grounded for Fumigation and Deep Cleaning

The return service, QF6, was cancelled on Saturday to allow engineers and maintenance teams to execute a comprehensive fumigation and deep clean of the aircraft. Qantas stated that the bugs were identified on a small number of economy seats. The airline provided affected passengers with accommodation and rebooked them onto alternative flights within 48 hours of their original departure schedule.

A Qantas spokesperson issued a public apology, stating: “We sincerely apologise to customers for the cancellation of Saturday’s Rome to Perth service, which allowed our engineers and maintenance teams to carry out a deep clean of the aircraft after an issue was identified on a small number of economy seats.”

Route Demand and Aircraft Disinfection Protocols

The Perth-Rome route operates as a seasonal non-stop connection, drawing high-paying passengers from Australia’s east coast seeking a direct link to Italy. Qantas extended the seasonal service from May 3 to October 23, adding 40 extra services and approximately 10,000 seats over that timeframe. Flight QF6 covers a distance of 13,362 kilometers with an average flight time of 15 hours and 12 minutes.

While Qantas maintains that its cabins undergo regular cleaning to high standards, the airline conducts precautionary aircraft disinfection every 50 days as a standard operational measure. Eradicating bed bugs requires rigorous fumigation, which takes the affected aircraft out of service.

Health Impacts and Prior Aviation Incidents

Bed bugs are tiny, measuring approximately five millimetres, and feed exclusively on blood, preferring human blood. According to the Victorian government’s Better Health Channel, the parasites are not believed to transmit diseases to humans, though their bites typically produce large, reddened, itchy weals. The bites are painless, and while some individuals experience no reaction, others suffer from significant swelling and irritation.

Photo: smh.com.au

Aircraft infestations, while disruptive, are not unprecedented in commercial aviation. In 2017, bed bugs were discovered on a British Airways flight operating from Vancouver to London. In 2024, passengers aboard a Turkish Airways flight traveling from Johannesburg to Istanbul reported a similar outbreak.