Meta Replaced Human Content Moderators With AI in Brazil Elections

During Brazil’s election season, Meta laid off human content moderators and replaced them with AI systems.

Mass Layoffs and the Shift to Automated AI Moderation

According to an anonymous Meta Brazil employee identified as Lira, a large number of human moderators were laid off and replaced almost immediately by AI systems during Brazil’s election season. Lira explained that human moderators previously reviewed content such as political violence and sexual content using judgment and critical thinking. Under the new automated system, decisions are driven by a single automated command likely issued from the United States.

Political analyst and Brasil 247 columnist Jeferson Miola highlighted the real-world impact of these shifting moderation policies, pointing to the removal of the SAJU page—a legal aid service run by the law school at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul founded in 1950—after it posted support for Lula’s reelection. Additionally, media personality Fábio Porchat, who commands 7.5 million followers on Instagram, had a video pulled offline without explanation after calling out abuses at senatorial candidate Michelle Bolsonaro’s prosperity gospel church, Lagoinha. The post was only restored following a wave of public pressure.

Political Alignment and Scaled Algorithmic Control

Critics note that the automated infrastructure allows content manipulation to scale instantly across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Observers report instances where newly created accounts following strictly progressive figures like Lula, Brasil 247, and the Landless Rural Workers’ Movement are immediately fed viral far-right content, such as reels from Lucas Pavanato.

This operational shift coincides with broader corporate actions by Meta leadership. In 2025, CEO Mark Zuckerberg publicly aligned himself with the Trump administration, defending his support by stating, The government can either be actively against you, adding friction and getting in your way, or it can actively help you break down barriers, and calling his backing the right thing to do. As Brazil’s federal government and Supreme Federal Court continue to attempt regulation, the sudden transition to centralized AI command leaves critical decisions regarding political speech in the hands of algorithms potentially influenced by external agendas.