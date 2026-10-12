Frank Kraaijeveld, the 81-year-old bassist, singer, and sole remaining original member of the Dutch rock band the Bintangs, was appointed a Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau during the group’s farewell concert at Podium Victorie in Alkmaar.

Essential Takeaways From the Final Curtain Call

The Honor: Kraaijeveld received his royal decoration from Valentijn Brouwer, the deputy mayor and culture alderman of the municipality of Bergen, moments before the band took the stage for their final performance.

Kraaijeveld received his royal decoration from Valentijn Brouwer, the deputy mayor and culture alderman of the municipality of Bergen, moments before the band took the stage for their final performance. The Legacy: Formed in Beverwijk in 1961, the Bintangs forged a raw, heavy, and driving sound known as “De Hoogovensound,” which contributed to the strong musical identity of Beverwijk and reached far beyond regional borders.

Formed in Beverwijk in 1961, the Bintangs forged a raw, heavy, and driving sound known as “De Hoogovensound,” which contributed to the strong musical identity of Beverwijk and reached far beyond regional borders. Dual Artistry: Kraaijeveld is an accomplished visual artist trained at the School for Kunstnijverheid, continuing to exhibit his work regularly.

A Royal Surrender at Podium Victorie

The final chapter of the Bintangs began with an unexpected emotional milestone on Sunday evening, October 11, 2026. Performing before a packed house of over nine hundred fans at Podium Victorie in Alkmaar, the veteran group prepared to deliver their signature “vuige hoogovenrock” for the very last time. Deputy mayor and culture alderman Valentijn Brouwer stepped onto the stage to surprise Kraaijeveld, pinning the royal insignia of a Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau to his jacket.

The distinction honors a lifetime dedicated to music. Established in Beverwijk in 1961, the Bintangs evolved from playing local youth centers, dance halls, and community rooms into a band that contributed to the strong musical identity of Beverwijk, reaching far beyond regional borders. Their raw, heavy, and driving musical style came to be characterized as De Hoogovensound.

Beyond the Bass: Kraaijeveld as Visual Artist

While Kraaijeveld is known as the driving force behind the Bintangs for more than 60 years, his creative output extends into the visual arts. Having completed his education at the School for Kunstnijverheid—the precursor to the Rietveld Academie—Kraaijeveld maintains an active career as an artist. He regularly exhibits his work on various locations in his place of residence or elsewhere.

During his time living in Bloemendaal, Kraaijeveld created an exhibition space in the basement, organizing dinners among the artworks and offering other artists the space to exhibit their work. By fostering spaces where artists could connect and exhibit collaboratively, he expanded his cultural impact.

Milestone Details Band Foundation 1961 in Beverwijk Musical Style “Hoogovensound” (Vuige hoogovenrock) Royal Decoration Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau Conferral Date Sunday evening, October 11, 2026 Venue Podium Victorie, Alkmaar

Closing the Book on De Hoogovensound

Sunday night’s gathering in Alkmaar marked the final concert for the band. As the Bintangs conclude their career, Kraaijeveld leaves behind a legacy as both a musician and a visual artist.