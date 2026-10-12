Wicknell Chivayo’s unpaid car deals leave Harare dealers in financial limbo

Harare car dealers are facing mounting financial losses after the sudden death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo in a September 30 helicopter crash left bulk luxury vehicle orders unpaid. Suppliers across showrooms in the capital are struggling to reconcile accounts for high-end models previously handed over under his high-volume philanthropic gifting model.

The death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, known widely as Sir Wicknell, has left Harare luxury car dealers counting losses over substantial unpaid balances for vehicles already delivered to his network. Chivayo perished on September 30 in a helicopter crash in rural Marondera while travelling from his home in Chikomba district, Mashonaland East. His wife Lucy Muteke, two pilots, and an aide also died in the accident.

Before his passing, Chivayo had built a prominent public identity around extravagant philanthropy, distributing luxury vehicles and cash to musicians, lawyers, politicians, religious leaders, and social media followers. Accounts indicate he gifted more than 300 luxury vehicles, with some estimates placing the total closer to 3,000 cars distributed over two years. The combined value of these vehicles and cash gifts was estimated at approximately US$47 million.

Exquisite Car Sales and the Harare Bulk Vehicle Supply Chain

A significant portion of Chivayo’s vehicle procurement moved through Exquisite Car Sales in Harare, with a man named Victor Matiyenga reportedly coordinating distribution. Additional inventory was pulled from showrooms situated along Robert Mugabe Road in Eastlea and in Braeside.

Photo: Yen News

Toyota GD6 Fortuners, priced at approximately US$70,000 each

Toyota Aquas, frequently ordered in bulk quantities reaching 100 units at a time

Land Cruisers and Mercedes-Benz vehicles

Suppliers frequently pooled their stock to fulfill large-scale requests, creating an interconnected web of debt. Because payments had historically arrived within a two-month window, dealers viewed Chivayo as a reliable client and depended on the sales volume. His sudden death disrupted that cycle, leaving showrooms holding an expanding debt chain where suppliers who bought stock from one another to meet bulk orders are now left exposed.

Final Public Postings and Unresolved Financial Commitments

Chivayo’s signature method involved directing recipients to collect vehicles directly from dealerships backed by his assurance that your car is fully paid, a phrase frequently paired with social media videos showing gift-wrapped automobiles. His final public posts on September 30 followed the same pattern, announcing top-of-the-range SUVs for two lawyers alongside small petty cash of US$250,000 each.

Photo: Legit.ng

Beyond the vehicle showrooms, Chivayo left behind real estate liabilities. He reportedly paid only US$1.4 million toward the US$2.5 million agreed price for his upmarket Harare mansion in the Gletwyn suburb, leaving an outstanding US$1.1 million balance. Sources familiar with the transaction noted that the remaining balance was allegedly meant to be settled through informal political services rather than cash, though the arrangement lacked formal documentation.

Legal ownership of the property, which previously belonged to former police commissioner Augustine Chihuri, had not been transferred to Chivayo prior to his death. With estate and legal processes still pending, suppliers and property stakeholders alike await formal resolution to recover outstanding funds and reconcile accounts.