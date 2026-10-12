Riyadh Airport Attack Kills One and Injures Eleven

An attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed a Pakistani resident and injured 11 others, prompting Saudi aviation authorities to extend the airport’s closure as regional energy infrastructure faced renewed strikes claimed by Yemen’s Houthi movement.

A projectile struck terminal 4 of Riyadh’s main international airport on Sunday afternoon, igniting a fire and leaving eleven people injured alongside one fatality. The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed the death of the Pakistani national and announced that flight operations would remain suspended as damage assessments and security checks proceeded. The coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen reported that an unidentified projectile hit the terminal area, marking the second day the capital’s principal aviation hub came under direct fire.

The scale of the attacks targeting the Saudi capital remains unprecedented since the onset in 2014 of the war in Yemen, which pits the pro-Iranian Houthis against the internationally recognized Yemeni government supported by a Saudi-led coalition formed in 2015. Major General Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi military coalition, stated that air defense forces had intercepted a missile near the airport, while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared that he was deeply shocked and strongly condemned the deadly Saturday attack against King Khalid International Airport.

Escalating Strikes and Regional Energy Infrastructure Targets

The weekend assault followed a deadlier missile strike on Saturday that killed 13 people and injured 309 others at the airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4.

Photo: France 24

The strikes extended beyond the capital. Saudi authorities reported that an airport in Dammam was also targeted by a separate new strike, while the Saudi-led coalition announced it had intercepted and destroyed a drone in the kingdom’s eastern region. Houthi leadership also claimed attacks against the Shadqam gas facility and a refinery in Tanajib belonging to state energy giant Aramco. The current wave of attacks follows previous incidents in early October, including strikes on airports in Jizan, Najran, and Abha that caused casualties among foreign nationals from Morocco, Algeria, and Sudan.

Energy Markets and Diplomatic Repercussions in Riyadh

The conference itself proceeded despite the attacks.

Photo: Lemonde

The sustained aerial campaign has placed severe pressure on the kingdom’s economic diversification goals. Analysts noted the strikes directly threaten the multi-billion-dollar Vision 2030 program, which aims to position the kingdom as an international hub for tourism and investment. Meanwhile, crude prices climbed, with Brent trading above $105 per barrel compared to $66.6 before previous American strikes on Iran.

International Condemnation

International reaction was swift. China and Iran expressed concern over the worsening conflict, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly condemned the attack against King Khalid International Airport, offering condolences to the victims’ families.