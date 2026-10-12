La Tinka Awards Record S/32 Million Jackpot to San Isidro Winner

A lucky ticket holder in Peru has claimed a lottery jackpot, winning 32,028,264 soles in the country’s most popular numbers game. The massive prize was secured during the Sunday, October 11, 2026, draw of La Tinka, marking a milestone for the lottery.

According to the official game administration, the winning ticket was purchased earlier that same day at a betting agency located in the Lima district of San Isidro. The player correctly matched all six main numbers drawn during the late-night broadcast, instantly transforming a standard weekend wager into a multi-million-sol windfall.

The winning numbers drawn for the jackpot were 27, 8, 30, 40, 3, and 33. In addition to the main prize, the evening’s event recorded a winner for the supplementary boliyapa number 7, who secured a separate prize of 100,000 soles.

Tax Regulations and Prize Deductions

While the headline figure exceeds 32 million soles, the payout is subject to specific local tax obligations before reaching the winner’s account. Operating bodies including Intralot and the Lima Tax Administration Service (SAT) note that while the sum is exempt from Income Tax and general sales tax (IGV), a municipal lottery tax applies.

The established municipal tax rate sits at 10 percent of the total prize amount. Under this rule, authorities automatically deduct the percentage from the gross winnings prior to official delivery. For instance, a one-million-sol prize incurs a 100,000-sol deduction, leaving a net distribution of 900,000 soles.

Upcoming Draws and Game Schedule

Following the distribution of the grand prize, the lottery engine resets for the next cycle. Organizers announced that the upcoming jackpot for the next Intralot drawing will start at 8,000,000 soles.

La Tinka draws take place weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays, with official broadcasts airing at 10:50 p.m. local time via América Televisión and associated digital platforms. Betting closes an hour prior to the broadcast at 9:50 p.m., allowing participants to purchase entries online or through authorized physical betting points across Peru.

Historical Statistics and Previous Results

According to historical statistics published up to 2026, the bolillas that have appeared most frequently in La Tinka are 12, 14, 13, 36, 35, and 2. Prior to this event, the results of the Wednesday, October 7, 2026, drawing featured the winning numbers 28, 38, 03, 04, 25, and 15, alongside a Sí o Sí number of 42 and a boliyapa of 14.

Photo: libero.pe