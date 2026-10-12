Ivan Angulo Scores Late Winner as Orlando City Beats Columbus Crew

Ivan Angulo struck in the 89th minute to break a 2-2 deadlock, propelling Orlando City to a hard-fought 3-2 victory against the Columbus Crew at Inter.co Stadium. The breakthrough capped a chaotic contest where the Lions surrendered early advantages before securing crucial points to steady their campaign.

Orlando (11-13-4, 37 points) opened the scoring inside the first minute through Harvey Sarajian, with Antoine Griezmann later adding a second. However, the Crew (8-15-5, 29 points) persistently found gaps between defenders, drawing level through goals from Taha Habroune and Brais Mendez. The defensive frailties forced goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau into stellar action as the visitors dominated possession and created the lion’s share of dangerous scoring opportunities.

Crepeau Sets Club Record Amid Defensive Struggles

With Columbus slicing through Orlando’s back line throughout the evening, Crepeau stood as the ultimate barrier. The veteran goalkeeper registered a club single-game record with 12 saves, bailing out a porous defensive setup and single-handedly keeping his side in the match.

The performance proved vital in snapping Orlando’s three-game losing streak across all competitions, while simultaneously halting the Crew’s three-match winning run in Major League Soccer play.

We faced a strong opponent. We performed in the best way we could. Fortunately, we could get the points, which at this stage is the most important, and now we are looking forward for the next one, Perelman said.

Columbus controlled the run of play for large stretches, finishing the night with advantages in possession (52.1% to 47.9%), total shots (26-20), shots on target (14-8), and corner kicks (11-2).

Fast Starts and Flurries in an Open Encounter

Orlando wasted no time breaking the deadlock. Less than 50 seconds into the match—with league officials officially logging the strike at the 50-second mark—Angulo surged down the right flank and fed Griezmann near the top of the area. The Frenchman whipped a cross across the box, allowing Sarajian to finish first-time inside the right post for his first MLS start.

Grizi played it over, and it fell right to me, and I just slotted it, Sarajian said.

Griezmann restored Orlando’s lead in the 16th minute by curling a brilliant free-kick directly inside the left post after Angulo was fouled near the edge of the penalty area.

The second half brought a more open style of play.

Angulo Delivers the Late Winner

As the match appeared destined for a draw, Orlando mounted one final attacking sequence in the dying moments of regular time. Ojeda sent a sharp cross back across the box for Angulo, who arrived on time to fire home the winner in the 89th minute.

Ivancho is scoring, performing, which is great for him, for the team, for everyone, Perelman said of the winger.

Crepeau made one final stop in stoppage time against Andre Gomes to preserve the lead.

Very happy with three points, Crepeau said. We know how crucial the points are now until the end of the year. This group, regardless of the ups and downs of the season, has been working very hard every single week.

The Lions face a rapid turnaround with a midweek away fixture scheduled against Toronto FC on Wednesday.