FlyDubai Pilot Planned 9/11-Style Suicide Attack on Ben Gurion Airport, UAE Prosecutor Says

An Omani co-pilot aboard a flydubai flight planned a suicide attack on September 30, attempting to crash a Boeing 737 MAX into a passenger terminal at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi revealed that the attacker aimed to maximize casualties in a plot inspired by the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Flight FZ1073 Hijacking Attempt and Diversion Metrics

The Incident: Co-pilot Hamam Al-Hammami attacked flydubai Capt. Smit Machchhar with a cockpit crash axe midair. The Interception: A flydubai captain, who was onboard to operate the return flight, used a security code to enter the cockpit, overpowering the attacker alongside crew and passengers. The Descent and Landing: The aircraft plunged nearly 5,000 meters in 30 seconds before recovering and executing an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with more than 180 passengers onboard.

The Radicalization Timeline and Employment Background

According to investigations cited by Arab News, 29-year-old Hamam Al-Hammami began drifting toward extremism in 2017 while studying in Melbourne, Australia. Investigators stated he absorbed takfiri ideology through extremist literature and online content glorifying terrorist organizations. Australian police launched a separate probe into his local links after his identity emerged, while RMIT confirmed he left before completing his engineering qualification.

Al-Hammami built an aviation career despite his radicalization. Employment records show he worked for Oman Air for four years, transitioned to Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc in early 2025, and joined flydubai in January of this year. UAE authorities noted that he passed all professional and security screening requirements during onboarding, with the carrier unaware of his intentions. To prepare for the operation, the co-pilot used two prior flight assignments to Tel Aviv to study the route and airport layout.

Cockpit Confrontation and Midair Recovery

The physical struggle inside the cockpit occurred as flight FZ1073 traversed airspace toward Israel. As detailed by Arab News, a captain assigned to the return leg noticed the cockpit door opening and closing repeatedly. Utilizing the security code, he entered and confronted Al-Hammami, who was actively striking Capt. Smit Machchhar with the crash axe.

With assistance from a cabin crew member and multiple passengers, the intervention team subdued the co-pilot and stabilized the aircraft. The sudden vertical drop of 5,000 meters in 30 seconds put stress on the airframe before the flight crew regained control and diverted safely to Saudi Arabia. Al-Hammami subsequently provided UAE prosecutors with a confession detailing his planning stages, though investigators continue to examine whether any undisclosed accomplices assisted him.

Flight Detail Operational Metric Carrier flydubai Aircraft Type Boeing 737 MAX Passengers Onboard More than 180 Altitude Loss 5,000 meters in 30 seconds Emergency Landing Site Tabuk, Saudi Arabia

Regulatory Scrutiny and Ongoing Investigations

The disruption to flight FZ1073 has triggered comprehensive background audits. Security agencies are reviewing how pre-employment screening protocols failed to flag Al-Hammami’s ideological background during his tenure at Oman Air, Royal Air Maroc, and flydubai. The UAE Public Prosecution stated that further findings will be released as forensic and digital evidence reviews proceed.

Photo: arabnews.com

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