Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica to Unveil Restored Façade After 10 Years

After a decade hidden behind industrial scaffolding, Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica is preparing for the grand public unveiling of its fully restored exterior façade on October 25, 2026, marking a major milestone in an extensive, $100-million restoration project directed by the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal.

A Grand Unveiling Amidst Years of Ongoing Work

While tickets for the seating inside the basilica are already fully booked, the public gathering outside offers visitors an immediate view of the restored stonework.

However, the completion of the façade is merely the first major step in a much larger preservation effort. Michel Issa, general manager of the Fabrique de la paroisse Notre-Dame de Montréal, notes that only about 20 per cent of the overall necessary work has been finished. Exterior repairs are expected to span another four years, while interior renovations could take anywhere from five to 10 years.

Photo: montreal.citynews.ca

Structural Challenges and Material Realities

The staggering price tag and extended timeline stem from the sheer complexity of the masonry repairs required across the entire structure. Mathieu Verreault, the basilica’s director of tourism and operations, explains that years of freezing and thawing cycles have left deep cracks throughout the stone walls.

Adding to the architectural challenge, the original builders sourced stones from an old quarry in Mile End, utilizing lower-quality stone salvaged from the bottom of the quarry for the higher sections of the building. Furthermore, some sedimentary stones were laid vertically instead of horizontally, making them significantly more permeable to driving rain. Past repairs using epoxy mortar also placed unintended pressure on the fragile masonry.

Project Phase Estimated Timeline Key Scope of Work Exterior Façade Completed (Unveiling Oct. 2026) / 4 years total remaining exterior Masonry reinforcement, crack repair, and stone stabilization Interior Basilica 5 to 10 years anticipated Vault restoration, paint reattachment, and dampness mitigation Virtual Stone Campaign Launch in early 2027 Augmented reality messaging via mobile phones

Water penetration and dampness from exterior weaknesses have gradually damaged the interior decorations. Rather than simply repainting these historic surfaces, conservation teams are painstakingly reattaching every fragment of flaking paint to adhere to strict heritage preservation standards. The soaring, star-studded blue vault will also require towering scaffolding roughly 10 stories high, which will likely necessitate the temporary suspension of guided tours and musical performances.

Innovative Fundraising and Augmented Reality

To help finance the $100-million undertaking, the parish relies on a mix of charity concerts, revenue from the Le Firmament café operated in partnership with Café Saint-Henri, and targeted fundraising campaigns. The latest initiative allows donors to financially “sponsor a stone” on the building.

Because physically engraving the historic stone would compromise its structural durability, the parish is turning to technology. Donors can attach private or public digital messages to the stones, which visitors will be able to view via mobile phones using augmented reality—a system operating similarly to the viral mechanics of the application Pokémon Go, according to Issa. While sponsorships are currently open, these augmented reality messages will become visible to the public during the next phase of the project in early 2027.