The High Cost of Care: Australia’s Push for Universal Childcare

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese aims to establish universal childcare as his political legacy, targeting a system as “natural as public school”. However, soaring operational costs, surging parent fees up 7.3% in the 12 months to August, and safety scandals complicate the delivery of affordable, government-backed care.

The Financial Reality Facing Australian Families

Parent fees have climbed aggressively, with Sydney mother Rachel Hill noting her weekly daycare costs jumped from $175 for four days to $536 for five days, swallowing her salary increases entirely.

The 2026 intergenerational report revealed that deaths are projected to outnumber births in Australia by the 2060s, turning universal childcare into a demographic necessity for the federal government.

Current government subsidies cover up to 90% of fees for families earning under $88,520, tapering down to zero at a household income threshold of $538,520.

The Cost Hurdle and Consulting Roadblocks

Delivering a universal childcare model requires precise financial data from roughly 1,000 childcare centres across metropolitan, outer-suburban, regional, and remote locations. Because service providers showed low voluntary turnout, the federal government compelled operators to hand over their financial data to consultancy firm Deloitte, which is scheduled to deliver its scoping report by the end of the year.

At the same time, cabinet is reviewing a report by KPMG outlining the business case for government ownership and leasing of childcare facilities. This strategy connects directly to the $1bn building early education fund.

Shifting Market Dynamics Among Major Providers

The for-profit childcare sector is experiencing significant financial strain. In August, for-profit provider Edge Early Learning entered administration, while competitor G8 closed dozens of under-enrolled and underperforming centres. This industry contraction opened a path for not-for-profit operators like Goodstart Early Learning, which signed an agreement to investigate taking over up to 31 of Edge Early Learning’s 64 centres.

John Cherry, head of advocacy at Goodstart, pointed out that not-for-profit providers operate on thin margins under current operational conditions. While comparison websites note that fees are about 8% cheaper at some not-for-profits, these organizations consistently maintain higher quality and safety ratings across the sector.

Policy Option Proposed Structure Budgetary & Economic Impact Productivity Commission Recommendation Free care under $90,000 income, tapering down to zero at $580,000. Targeted relief prioritizing lower-income households. Flat Subsidy Model Flat $10 a day or 90% subsidy for all families. Higher overall budget cost with benefits weighted toward wealthier households. Greens Proposal 50 hours a week of entirely free childcare. Estimated Parliamentary Budget Office cost of $127bn over a decade.

Political Battlegrounds and Future Policy Models

With childcare costs now comparable to private school fees, according to Sydney mortgage broker Eshanee Collins, the system is primed to become a major federal election battleground. The Productivity Commission published a blueprint in June 2024 outlining several design pathways, ranging from income-tested sliding scales to universal flat fees.

Opposition parties are staking out contrasting positions ahead of the vote. The Coalition is examining childcare subsidy structures and paid parental leave settings, while One Nation promotes income-splitting policies designed to incentivize one parent remaining at home. Meanwhile, the Greens have sought Parliamentary Budget Office modelling on a 50-hour weekly free childcare framework, projected to cost $127bn over ten years.