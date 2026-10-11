MSUM Football Defeats UMary 42-22 to Retain Paddle Trophy for 11th Straight Season

Minnesota State Moorhead football defeated the University of Mary 42-22 during their annual Homecoming matchup on October 10, 2026, retaining the Paddle Trophy for the 11th straight season. Quarterback Drew Huebner threw six touchdown passes, while receiver Kalen Lucas hauled in 15 receptions to lead the Dragons to a 5-2 overall record.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Drew Huebner’s Stock Rising: A six-touchdown performance places the sophomore signal-caller in company alongside program historical marks set by Jon Frykman and Jack Strand.

A six-touchdown performance places the sophomore signal-caller in company alongside program historical marks set by Jon Frykman and Jack Strand. Kalen Lucas Target Share Dominance: Securing 15 receptions for 124 yards cements Lucas as a focal point in the Dragon aerial attack moving forward.

Securing 15 receptions for 124 yards cements Lucas as a focal point in the Dragon aerial attack moving forward. Defensive Redundancy: The MSUM defense continues to limit explosive passing metrics, holding UMary to just 92 yards through the air.

Controlling the Tempo in the Valley

MSUMdragons.com reported that the Dragons utilized a methodical 12-play, 75-yard opening drive to set the tone against the Marauders. Drew Huebner orchestrated the series by converting key fourth-down scenarios before locating Kalen Lucas over the middle for a 13-yard score. Though UMary answered with a 31-yard rushing touchdown late in the first quarter to level the score at seven apiece, Moorhead’s tactical adjustments quickly shifted the momentum back to the home sideline.

The second quarter belonged entirely to the Dragon passing game. Huebner found Kelly Johnson wide open along the sideline from 29 yards out following a roughing-the-passer penalty. Later in the frame, a nine-play, 57-yard drive culminated in a 12-yard scoring strike to Seth Staloch, extending the lead to 21-7 just before halftime. Sophomore linebacker Regin Battle secured his third straight game with a takeaway by intercepting a Marauder pass, abruptly halting any late UMary offensive rhythm.

Dismantling the Marauder Defense

The University of Mary attempted to close the gap early in the third quarter with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, bringing the score to 21-15. But the Dragons responded with systematic precision. Huebner delivered a precise back-shoulder throw to Seth Staloch for a nine-yard touchdown, pushing the advantage to 28-15.

MSUMdragons.com noted that Owen Wiersma sparked the ensuing offensive possession with a 42-yard run on first down. Kalen Lucas finished the quick three-play series with an 11-yard screen pass touchdown. Denzel Sutton added a 21-yard score before the quarter expired to establish a 42-15 lead.

Team Statistics MSU Moorhead University of Mary Overall Record 5-2 (4-2 NSIC) 3-4 (2-4 NSIC) Total Points Scored 42 22 Passing Yards Allowed 92 – Paddle Trophy Streak 11 Seasons –

Closing Out the Rivalry Game

Holding a 42-22 lead after a Marauder touchdown in the fourth frame, the Dragons drew upon memories of a furious UMary comeback attempt from the 2025 season. Rather than opening up the playbook, Moorhead turned to ball control. Timmy Guler and Isaiah Favors churned out crucial first downs on a 13-play drive that consumed the final nine minutes of game clock.

Huebner finished the afternoon completing 30 of 45 pass attempts for 332 yards and six touchdowns, adding 35 yards on 12 carries. Steve d’Eustachio’s Stat of the Game highlighted that Huebner became just the third Dragon in the history of the program to throw for six or more touchdowns in a single contest, joining Jon Frykman (2003) and Jack Strand.

What Lies Ahead in the Schedule

With the Paddle Trophy safely secured for another year, MSUM shifts focus to an upcoming bye week. The Dragons (5-2, 4-2 NSIC) will return to action on Saturday, October 24, at 12 p.m., hosting Northern State University at home.

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