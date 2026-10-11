How Sony Hawk-Eye Cameras Measure MLB Home Run Distances

Major League Baseball utilizes Sony’s Hawk-Eye camera technology, featuring twelve high-speed cameras installed in every stadium, to track and measure the flight of home runs.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Accurate trajectory tracking ensures precise data collection for advanced metrics like expected home runs and barrel rates.

How Hawk-Eye Cameras Track Every Big League Play

During the MLB playoffs, twelve Hawk-Eye cameras are pointed down at each stadium to monitor the action. Five cameras face the infield diamond, capturing data at 300 frames per second to support automated ball-and-strike reviews. The remaining seven cameras cover the entire outfield and stands, tracking player positioning and ball movement simultaneously.

When a batter hits a deep fly ball, multiple cameras capture the object in flight. This mesh network of visual data feeds directly into the cloud for rapid analysis. Even as a baseball soars through the air at 100 miles per hour, the system maps its exact speed and trajectory.

Overcoming Stadium Obstructions and Environmental Variables

Determining how far a home run travels is not as simple as measuring where it lands. Baseballs often strike upper-deck seats, walls, or architectural obstructions, cutting their flight short. Without technological assistance, a ball stopping at a 380-foot wall might have traveled much further.

Math alone cannot solve the problem because environmental conditions fluctuate constantly. Wind, humidity, altitude, and temperature alter ball flight significantly from game to game. Relying strictly on basic launch physics without visual tracking could result in distance calculations being off by over 60 feet.

Precision Physics in Postseason Play

To establish the true distance of an obstructed home run, the system uses the initial launch angle and exit velocity captured by the cameras. Physics algorithms then complete the predicted landing arc of the baseball.